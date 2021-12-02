Real Brands Launches Sports Wellness Line: PHAZE Hemp-Infused, Athlete-Focused Products

Products targeted to aid specific activities throughout day: Rise, Compete, Recover, Sleep

PHAZE offered in topicals, gum, tinctures and topical patches

North Providence, RI, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Brands Inc. (OTCPK: RLBD) introduces the PHAZE brand: a hemp extract-based sports wellness line formulated specifically for professional and amateur competitive athletes, and the launch of PhazeSports.com , a direct-to-consumer e-commerce store that is now officially open for business. PHAZE is launching concurrently on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/real-brands-inc

Twitter: @RealBrandsInc

Each new product is designed for a specific segment of an athlete’s typical day. Rise, Compete, Recover and Sleep are the four groups of SKUs and are purposely formulated with vitamins, extracts and other ingredients uniquely suited to each part of the day. All PHAZE offerings are scrutinized for ingredient quality. Organic ingredients are used when possible, and all hemp extract is from U.S.-grown hemp.

“We are extremely proud of our newest brand PHAZE, as it represents a culmination of our five plus years in the hemp and CBD space,” stated CEO Thom Kidrin. “We have identified the target consumers and their needs, as well as defined their motivations to consume. In doing so, we have designed PHAZE to delight athletes who live to compete and are constantly in search of ways to train harder, perform better, and recover faster.”

PHAZE products are available direct-to-consumer as well as in select stores, gyms and pro shops in Rhode Island. The initial PHAZE launch includes eight SKUs across topical creams, gum, tinctures and topical patches. In early January, PHAZE plans to introduce gummies in each of the four PHAZE groups. In the middle of Q2 PHAZE expects to add a line of hemp-infused seltzers for athletes looking to replace alcohol consumption with a healthier option. Real Brands plans for PHAZE to expand from eight SKUs to roughly 20 by the end of 2022.

Examples of PHAZE Products Include:

RISE Water Soluble Beverage Drops - Transform any beverage into a hemp infused delivery method. Add a few drops into your morning coffee, tea, smoothie, juice or any other favorite beverage to get the day started on the right foot.

COMPETE Chewing Gum - a discreet, fast acting delivery system providing 10mg of hemp extract per piece. Oral delivery of hemp extract is quicker and more efficient because it bypasses the digestive process that most edibles pass through. When nerves are raging and clarity is elusive, COMPETE gum is the perfect choice.

RECOVER Sports Recovery Roll-On - absorbs quickly and works fast to provide cooling relief post workout or competition. A high dose of hemp extract combined with menthol, allantoin and bisabolol act together to soothe aches and help muscles recover faster.

SLEEP Hemp-Infused Topical Patch - formulated with all natural ingredients and full-spectrum hemp oil. Technology allows for slow release of 60mg over up to 72 hours. It is categorized in the Sleep PHAZE because of the slow release of active ingredients while sleeping. It will not cause drowsiness the next day, and can be left on for the full 72 hours without disrupting your daily routine.

# # #

About Real Brands Inc.

Real Brands is the result of a 2020 merger with Canadian American Standard Hemp Inc. (CASH) that brought together industrial-scale hemp CBD oil/isolate extraction and processing, wholesaling of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sales of numerous hemp-derived CBD consumer brands of smokable, edible and topical products. Its Halo 5 is a proprietary chromatography extraction technology utilizing a Simulated Moving Bed (SMB) that provides the advantage of producing large quantities of highly purified material and precise pharmaceutical grade molecular separation at dramatically reduced costs. Visit https://realbrands.com/ . Consumer product lines are available on www.phazesports.com , www.wabrands.com , and www.americanstandardhemp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Real Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.

Contacts:

Media Relations: Accentuate PR, Julie Shepherd 847 275 3643, julie@accentuatepr.com

Sales/Investors: 781-366-7400, info@realbrands.com

Attachment