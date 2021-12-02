PURA Expects To Sign First Contracts This Month Contributing To $1M 2022 Revenue Forecast

Dallas, TX, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced the company expects to sign its first contracts in the month of December, contributing to its initial 2022 $1 million revenue forecast:

PURA Highlights Dark Horse Potential To Substantially Exceed $1M Revenue Forecast

PURA has established a new business model to build an industrial hemp business with 3 sources of revenue – education, branding and partnerships. The initial revenue forecasted for next year conservatively only encompasses revenue coming from its education line of business which is designed to ignite the revenue potential of the branding and partnership business lines. Management indicates the branding and particularly the partnership lines of business to have a high potential of contributing revenue next year. Accordingly, management has indicated the possibility that the initial revenue forecast maybe revised upward more than once in the course of 2022.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer:

