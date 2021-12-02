SFIO closes $5-M series of global distribution partnerships for premium beverages and New Zealand Manuka honey

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global asset management company Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTC: SFIO-Smokefree Innotec, Inc.) entered into a partnership last month with food ingredients supplier Annapolis Co., Ltd., granting SFIO distribution rights over a suite of products under their premium beverage solutions brand LongBeach. This is the latest in a series of agreements the asset company has signed, following a similar arrangement with SFIO’s New Zealand-based subsidiary Gorgeous Coffee Co. Altogether, these partnerships are projected to launch SFIO towards their $100 million revenue target by the end of 2022.



With this latest partnership, Thailand’s leading premium ingredients supplier for beverages and bakeries, Annapolis Co., Ltd. will see its LongBeach brand premium purees, syrups, sauces, powders, and teas sold across SFIO’s sprawling food service network in Australia and New Zealand.

According to the latest data from Statista, despite the ongoing pandemic, Australia and New Zealand’s cafes, restaurants, and takeaway food services together present a roughly $36 billion market, which is expected to grow steadily over the next few years. Beginning January 2022, SFIO will be the sole distributor of LongBeach products across these two markets’ thriving food service industries. The company expects this deal alone to bring in up to $5 million in additional revenue for SFIO’s food and beverage division.

Earlier this year, SFIO established a global expansion roadmap for their fully-owned subsidiary Gorgeous Coffee Co. that would see New Zealand Manuka honey and a premium health brand of 5-in-1 Instant Coffee reaching US shelves as early as next year.

New Zealand’s Manuka honey, considered the best in the world, is a highly valued, energy-boosting superfood boasting a distinct earthy flavor and health benefits such as antioxidants, probiotics, and antibacterial support. The honey is graded according to a global potency scale called the Unique Manuka Factor, or UMF. Coming January 2022, SFIO will be distributing Manuka honey variants including UMF 5+, UMF 10+, UMF 15+, and UMF 20+.

Revenues from this arrangement are expected to reach $1 million by the end of 2022. Samples of the Manuka honey products have already been shipped to the United States and parts of the United Arab Emirates, with SFIO currently working on sending more to other countries across Asia.

Similarly, Gorgeous Coffee Co.’s 5-in-1 Instant Coffee will be exported across the United States, Australia, and Asia, including the United Arab Emirates. The product is a healthful mix of premium Arabica coffee, Manuka honey, barley grass, non-dairy MCT creamer, and Stevia. In addition to the benefits of Manuka honey, the instant coffee mix claims to aid in digestion, reduce inflammation, and boost immunity thanks to its barley components. Followers of the popular keto diet will also appreciate the instant coffee’s MCT creamer, an easy-to-digest alternative to traditional dairy.

The instant coffee product is expected to bring in at least $2 million in additional revenue for SFIO. Samples have already been sent to potential partners in the United States.

These partnerships play into the asset management company’s long-term ecosystem strategy, which prioritizes high-value synergies across its growing portfolio of companies. Leveraging the expanding footprint of its food and beverage businesses, including flagship franchise business Epiphany Cafe, these products will be rapidly stocking shelves across the globe as early as the first quarter of next year.

About Starfleet Innotech, Inc.

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTC: SFIO-Smokefree Innotec, Inc.) is an asset management company focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines, as well as a roadmap for further global expansion, SFIO makes strategic investments in high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum shareholder value. Guided by tradition, driven by innovation, and enabled by collaboration — SFIO is on a hyper-growth path to build a thriving business ecosystem, with plans to uplist onto a major stock exchange in the near future.

About Annapolis Co., Ltd.

Annapolis Company Limited and Food Gravity Company Limited (Annapolis Co., Ltd.) is Thailand’s leading premium ingredients supplier for beverages and bakeries. With two in-house brands, LongBeach Syrup and KAWAMI Premium Tea, their products can be found across major East and Southeast Asian markets.