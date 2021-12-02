3D Bioprinting Market Research Report Up to 2031, By Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on 3D Bioprinting Market Report to 2031: Forecasts by By Component (3D Bioprinters (Microextrusion bioprinting, Inkjet 3D Bioprinting, Laser-assisted Bioprinting, Magnetic 3D Bioprinting, and Other technologies), Bioinks (Natural Bioinks, Hybrid Bio inks, and Synthetic Bioinks), By Application (Research Applications (Drug Research, Regenerative Medicine, and 3D Cell Culture), Clinical Application (Skin, Bone & Cartilage, Blood Vessels, and Other Clinical Applications), By Material (Living Cells, Hydrogels, Extracellular Matrices, and Other Biomaterials), By End User (Research Organization & Academic Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, and Hospital) PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on 3D Bioprinting Market

COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 200 countries worldwide. Companies have been pressured to upsurge production capacity and raise the supply of products and other commodities. The pandemic has negatively impacted all the economies and industries across the world. Visiongain has evaluated the present and possible impact of the pandemic on the global 3D Bioprinting industry , in terms of technologies employed and the materials consumed. Some market segments will be overcome however others will stay mostly unchanged. This forecast draws geographical effects with numerous distinct industries.

Market Drivers

Technological developments in the 3D bioprinting industry

In the past years, 3D bioprinting technology has observed a better acceptance rate in the healthcare industry. 3D bioprinting has arisen as a favorable technology for the development of synthetic tissues and organs, which can help in the diagnosis and cure of several medical conditions. The companies operating in the 3D Bioprinting industry across the globe are constantly inventing in tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, stem cell therapy, and, drug therapies, which is grabbing attention among healthcare professionals and pharmaceutical companies to predict a future with enhanced patient care, modified medical treatment, and substitute to organ transplantation.

In recent years, there are major technological innovations that have taken place in the 3D bioprinting industry for numerous medical applications, including cancer drugs, bone and cartilage development, skin tissue development, and liver modeling. For that reason, cutting-edge technologies offer key players a competitive advantage and thus aid in strengthening their position and market share in the industry. For instance, in February 2020, UPM announced that the company has launched a series of bio-inks known as GrowInk, aimed at several 3D bioprinting applications for example tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

Demand for High Throughput Models of Tissue

The drug research and development activities require high throughput models of tissue, and it leads to more demand for 3D Bioprinting for promising effective regenerative medication. It supports testing the efficiency of the drugs under study so that they closely replicate the natural tissue. Owing to its high utility in drug development and tissue implantation, the 3D Bioprinting market is expected to gain a significant growth rate in the coming years.

Market Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Stem Cell Research & Regenerative Medicine

3D bioprinting is used in several applications in regenerative medicine such as the development of artificial body organs such as heart, liver, and cartilage, etc, for the treatment of chronic medical conditions. Similarly, stem cells are used for bioprinting different tissues and bones on a large scale due to their quick response to the growth factors.

Rising research & development activities and funding from government and numerous public-private organizations in stem cell studies are fueling the growth of the target industry around the world. The rising government initiatives in emerging economies, the existence of a huge number of stem cell product pipelines, and its use in regenerative medicine to treat diseases are the crucial factors contributing to the growing acceptance of regenerative medicine and stem cells worldwide.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global 3D Bioprinting market are Nano3D Biosciences, Inc., EnvisionTEC GmbH, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Organovo Holdings Inc., 3Dynamic Systems Ltd, and BioBots.

The key players have adopted new product development, product launches, product approval, agreement, partnerships, and merger as its key business development strategies to tap into the global 3D bioprinting market. For instance, on 4th November 2020, REGENHU introduced the R-GEN platform and SHAPER, a 3D bioprinter and software aimed to cover the whole bio fabrication procedure.

