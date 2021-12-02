SSG publishes Q4 FY20/21 and Full Year FY20/21 report
SSG BidCo A/S (“SSG”) delivered strong performance in Q4 with revenue up to DKK 238.1m vs. DKK 212.3m last year and EBITDA at DKK 44,1 m Q4 and full year DKK 120,2m. Key drivers are generally higher volume due to large cloud burst and large damages especially in Denmark and Sweden in the summer months and in general high activity within all business areas.
LY financials have been converted to IFRS financials but only relate to 10 months’ activity from the period 1/12-2019 - 30/9-2020.
Key financials
|TDKK
|Q4 01.07.2021 - 30.09.2021
|YTD 01.10.2020 - 30.09.2021
|LY* 01.12.2019 - 30.09.2020
|Revenue
|238.100
|907.894
|722.535
|EBITDA
|44.124
|120.222
|86.007
|EBITDA , %
|19%
|13%
|12%
|EBITA
|26.288
|56.733
|38.283
|EBITA, %
|11%
|6%
|5%
|Operating profit, EBIT
|17.374
|19.101
|7.117
|EBIT, %
|7%
|2%
|1%
|Operating result before interest and tax (EBIT)
|-3.848
|-9.462
|-26.444
|EBIT II, %
|-2%
|-1%
|-4%
|Operating cash flow
|36.670
|99.457
|69.017
|Net debt
|553.245
|553.245
|485.381
|- of which lease liabilities
|143.057
|143.057
|150.485
|Leverage
|4,6x
|4,6x
|5,7x
|*) Note: LY is based on a 10 month period (1.12.2019 - 30.09.2020)
SSG’s annual report for the financial year 1 October 2020 – 30 September 2021 will be published and made available on SSG’s website in week 51 2021.
For further information, please see the Q4 interim report.
For additional questions, please contact:
CEO Carsten Fensholt, e-mail Carsten.Fensholt@ssg.dk, or Group CFO Pernille Damm, e-mail Pernille.d.Nielsen@ssg.dk.
This is information that SSG BidCo A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 16 CET, on 02 December 2021.