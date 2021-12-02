SSG publishes Q4 FY20/21 and Full Year FY20/21 report

SSG BidCo A/S (“SSG”) delivered strong performance in Q4 with revenue up to DKK 238.1m vs. DKK 212.3m last year and EBITDA at DKK 44,1 m Q4 and full year DKK 120,2m. Key drivers are generally higher volume due to large cloud burst and large damages especially in Denmark and Sweden in the summer months and in general high activity within all business areas.

LY financials have been converted to IFRS financials but only relate to 10 months’ activity from the period 1/12-2019 - 30/9-2020.

Key financials

TDKK Q4 01.07.2021 - 30.09.2021 YTD 01.10.2020 - 30.09.2021 LY* 01.12.2019 - 30.09.2020 Revenue 238.100 907.894 722.535 EBITDA 44.124 120.222 86.007 EBITDA , % 19% 13% 12% EBITA 26.288 56.733 38.283 EBITA, % 11% 6% 5% Operating profit, EBIT 17.374 19.101 7.117 EBIT, % 7% 2% 1% Operating result before interest and tax (EBIT) -3.848 -9.462 -26.444 EBIT II, % -2% -1% -4% Operating cash flow 36.670 99.457 69.017 Net debt 553.245 553.245 485.381 - of which lease liabilities 143.057 143.057 150.485 Leverage 4,6x 4,6x 5,7x *) Note: LY is based on a 10 month period (1.12.2019 - 30.09.2020)

SSG’s annual report for the financial year 1 October 2020 – 30 September 2021 will be published and made available on SSG’s website in week 51 2021.



For further information, please see the Q4 interim report.

For additional questions, please contact:

CEO Carsten Fensholt, e-mail Carsten.Fensholt@ssg.dk, or Group CFO Pernille Damm, e-mail Pernille.d.Nielsen@ssg.dk.

This is information that SSG BidCo A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 16 CET, on 02 December 2021.



