Pan-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. provides update on its longevity research program: its compounds modulate inflammation, the gut microbiome, and increase lifespan of C. elegans by 30%

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Vancouver based preclinical biopharmaceutical company focused on chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, is studying whether its small molecule, natural product-based compounds can extend human health span and longevity by slowing the onset of age-related diseases, thereby allowing people to live healthier and longer lives. In a 2019 note to its investors, Bank of America Merrill Lynch suggested that “human longevity could be the greatest opportunity and disruptor of our time,” predicting a market opportunity that could reach $610 billion USD by 2025.



Pan-Biome CSO Dr. Poul Sorensen: “Despite the clear link between aging, inflammation, and chronic disease, research dollars continue to funnel into tackling these diseases one by one. We feel that there are common mechanisms linking age-related diseases, and we intend to show the efficacy of our multi-target therapies over an array of such diseases.”

In a recent study using a well-established longevity model, the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans) worm, Pan-Biome compounds significantly increased worm lifespans by up to 30%. C. elegans shares many of its core metabolic pathways with those of humans and many of the key genetic players that influence the lifespan of worms have been found to do the same in humans.

Pan-Biome compounds exhibit wide ranging effects on immune and inflammatory responses, targeting cytokine pathways such as IL-1b, IL-6, IL-8, IL-13, IL-17A, IL-17E, and IL-31, which are over-expressed in many important diseases. Studies suggest that targeting chronic low-grade inflammation (inflammaging) or the mechanisms causing it may slow down aging and its associated diseases.

In a mouse model study run earlier this year, Pan-Biome’s orally administered compound produced a strong effect in modulating the gut microbiome, significantly affecting several important bacteria such as Akkermansia muciniphila and Firmicutes. As we age, both the immune system and the gut microbiome undergo significant changes in composition and function. Emerging studies suggest that targeting age-related changes in gut microbiota composition can improve health and lifespan, in part through reducing systemic low-grade inflammation and altering immune functions, two hallmarks of the aging process.

Pan-Biome compounds also exhibit broad antibacterial activities against oral pathogens P. gingivalis and F. nucleatum, bacteria linked to the development of a number of age-related conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, and respiratory disease.

Our compounds strongly induce expression of NRF2, a major antioxidant cytoprotective signalling pathway that regulates a battery of over 350 cellular stress defence genes with roles in stress resistance, and with a potential direct link to longevity and health span. Loss of NRF2 activation could allow oxidative stress to go unmitigated and drive the aging process.

Pan-Biome CEO Gordon Eberwein: “It’s less about how long we live and more about how long our health lasts. We feel that our compounds can tackle the aging process through the targeting of pathways and mechanisms that can slow aging and the onset of age-related diseases, allowing us to live healthier lives longer.”

Pan-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company with a suite of natural product-based compounds dedicated to healthy aging and advancing drugs that can treat and potentially slow the onset of many age-related diseases. Our compounds are well tolerated and exhibit novel anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anticancer properties.

