OneShare Health Partners With Technology Care Provider Clever Health™ to Benefit Members

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneShare Health, a Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM) of Irving, TX, and health technology company Clever Health™ of Scottsdale, AZ, announced that the HCSM's switch from traditional telehealth services to Smart Virtual CareTM has reduced actual costs by 81% and total time for Member care by 90% from start to finish.

These results are directly attributed to new app technology provided by Clever Health™ that enables OneShare Health Members to provide health information through AI-driven smart intake and guides the patient through clinical protocols in a fraction of the time, all without compromising quality or satisfaction.

The average traditional telehealth experience, including wait times, is about 75 minutes from start to finish, compared to six minutes 15 seconds with Smart Virtual Care™.

OneShare Health has already experienced an average cost savings of 54% while increasing response times and Member satisfaction. The total amount saved by users who utilized the integrated prescription savings vouchers is over $4,000 in just 90 days.

"Our Members prefer using this new technology over traditional telehealth, where we would measure the experience sometimes in hours, not minutes. I would argue that Smart Virtual Care™ will be the new norm in telehealth," said OneShare Health CEO Jeff Gary.

"We believe we have a breakthrough solution for virtual care that is much like Uber created in the taxi industry. It's all about improving the user experience with technology and passing the savings along to the customer," said Jim Lewis of Clever Health.

More than 4,100 individuals have downloaded and used the new technology in the first two months. OneShare Health's payment of actual costs projects annual savings over $750,000 for the company.

About OneShare Health: OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, non-profit, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM) based in Irving, Texas, that facilitates the sharing of medical expenses among individuals and families who are united by a set of shared religious beliefs. Health care sharing ministries are not traditional health insurance and do not accept risk or make guarantees regarding payment of bills submitted by Members.

For Press Inquiries, Contact:

Heather Harrington: hharrington@onesharehealth.com

Jim Lewis: JLewis@CleverHealth.ai | 515-991-5900

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.