Core Bank Breaks Ground on New Sarpy County Location

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Bank is pleased to announce that work has begun on their new full-service banking and mortgage center located at 114th and Highway 370 in Papillion, NE, slated to open summer 2022.

John Sorrell, President and CEO of Core Bank, says, "We have a true commitment to the Sarpy County community. We're excited to be expanding our footprint and serving the Papillion-La Vista area."

The new 3,500-square-feet location includes three meeting rooms in the lobby, offices for the mortgage team and an open workspace for the support staff. The banking experience will be identical to that of Core Bank's Headquarters and the newly remodeled Bel Air and Q Street locations. "We don't have traditional teller lines. We want to stand side by side with our customers and create partnerships, not just transactions," said Bart Protzman, Director Retail & Bank Operations.

David Hartman, Senior Vice President, Real Estate shares, "Our mortgage team has been very successful in Bellevue, and we are certain that having a full-service location in the area will increase the impact the team has in Sarpy County."

DBSI, Inc. is the Design-Build firm with Graham Construction as the General Contractor on the project.

Core Bank is a full-service community bank focused on meeting clients' banking needs with personal, business, healthcare, mortgage, construction, and trust services. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Core Bank has six Midwest locations in the Omaha and Kansas City metros, along with a Mortgage Loan Production Office in Bellevue.

