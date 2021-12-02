L.B. Foster Company to Present at the Singular Research Best of the Uncovered 2021 Webinar on December 9, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), announced today that Bill Thalman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Bill Treacy, Senior Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, will present virtually at the Singular Research Best of the Uncovered 2021 Webinar. The Company’s presentation will begin at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, December 9, 2021.



A live video webcast, presentation slides, and a video replay will be available online. The replay will remain available for 30 days. A webcast registration link and the presentation slides will be available on the L.B. Foster website: www.lbfoster.com, under the Investor Relations page, on the day of the event.

About L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster Company and its subsidiaries provide products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance of its customers’ challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Listwak

(412) 928-3417

investors@lbfoster.com

L.B. Foster Company

415 Holiday Drive

Suite 100

Pittsburgh, PA 15220



