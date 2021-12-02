The Herbal Zen Launches New Shower Steamer With Self-Care Gift Guide

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Herbal Zen, a wellness company specializing in hand-batched aromatherapy goods, today announced the launch of its newest product – the Winter Walk Shower Steamer – along with the release of its holiday gift guide.



Shower steamers are like bath bombs but for the everyday shower. These aromatherapy tablets release essential oils into the air as they dissolve, transforming any shower into an at-home spa-like retreat.

The Herbal Zen’s new Winter Walk shower steamer is a seasonal blend tailored to awaken the senses and calm the mind with scents from trees, spices and herbs. Made with essential oils of menthol, pine, cedarwood, basil, rosemary and clove, this earthy blend was inspired by the experience of walking in nature during late fall and winter.

“For many of us, the past year and a half of the pandemic reintroduced a love of walking, a simple act of self-care that has powerful benefits to mental and physical health. This walking comeback is one of the influences behind our latest creation, Winter Walk,” said Jason Donahue, Founder of The Herbal Zen. “While it isn’t possible to bottle the feelings you get from a great walk, the intent of Winter Walk is to evoke pleasant memories of a brisk stroll through the forest.”

With the addition of Winter Walk, The Herbal Zen now offers 10 aromatherapy blends targeting different needs and moods – from stress relief and relaxation to congestion and headaches, to name a few. Its product variety is one of the reasons the company is seeing record sales this holiday season.

“Self-care doesn’t require an expensive getaway, lavish spa day or deviation from your everyday schedule. Rather, it’s a practice that stems from the intentional daily rituals that bring us joy and a sense of feeling grounded, no matter how small,” said Donahue. “Adding one of our shower steamers into your existing routine is easy, affordable, and useful to all genders, scent preferences, and ages from pre-teens to seniors. This universality makes them an ideal gift of self-care.”

For the first time, The Herbal Zen has issued a gift guide pairing the best blends for different gift recipients:

For everyone on your list: The Medicine Cabinet variety pack is The Herbal Zen’s most popular product during the holiday season. Featuring seven of the company’s 10 blends, there is something for everyone’s needs and scent preferences.



Gifts for parents and caregivers: Moms and dads spend all year making sure everyone is taken care of. Give them the gift of intentional relaxation with Sleepytime or Recenter, both made with anxiety-soothing lavender.



Gifts for early risers, alarm snoozers and night owls: All will appreciate the awakening experience of Morning Energy, a refreshing pick-me-up to kickstart your senses for the day.



For fitness enthusiasts: The ultimate cleanse from a sweaty workout, Morning Citrus Mint has cooling and energizing properties thanks to peppermint and citrus oils like lemon, orange and tangerine.



For introverts: The holidays can be especially draining to those who need quiet time to rebalance and recharge. Give introverts Recenter for stillness and a return to feeling at peace in mind, body and spirit.



For snifflers and sneezers: ‘Tis the season for stuffy noses. Cold Kicker, The Herbal Zen’s top-selling blend, uses eucalyptus, peppermint and menthol oils to clear the congestion that comes with colds, flu and seasonal allergies.



For those with stressful careers: Help the healthcare heroes and frontline workers in your life unwind with Stress Fighter. Also makes a great gift for bosses and coworkers, or anyone facing a particularly challenging time.



For social butterflies: All that spiced wine, eggnog and champagne can wear us down. Lift the fog from seasonal gatherings and late nights with Hangover Helper. Great to have on hand for New Year’s Eve recovery!



For the migraine-fighter: Whether someone is living with chronic migraines or is experiencing seasonal headaches from turning on the heat, Headache Rx is a useful gift to have on hand to soothe the discomfort. This relieving blend pairs well with low lighting and a scalp massage while you shampoo.



For the one with the winter blues: Help them manifest sunnier times with Tropical Refresh. This citrus-based blend uplifts mood, stimulates creativity and provides a bright spot to offset the dark and dreary days of winter.



For the nature lover: Winter Walk will take their imagination on a hike through a snowcapped forest, thanks to the earthy scents of trees, spices and herbs in this clarifying new blend.



For travelers (also makes a great stocking stuffer): Give the jet-setter in your life a travel-friendly two-pack in any scent for instant relaxation in the first shower at their next destination.



Shoppers can find The Herbal Zen’s products on Etsy, Amazon and Walmart. For more information, visit theherbalzen.com.

About The Herbal Zen

The Herbal Zen (theherbalzen.com) is a wellness company offering handmade natural aromatherapy products that simplify self-care and elevate your daily routine. The company’s signature product is essential oil-infused shower steamers, a bath bomb made for the everyday shower. These melt-away shower fizzies are made in the USA using pure essential oils, free of phthalates, parabens, artificial fragrances and sulfates. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, The Herbal Zen was founded in 2018 when pharmacist Jason Donahue sought natural remedies for common wellness needs. Since its founding, The Herbal Zen has created multiple aromatherapy blends that have earned thousands of five-star reviews across Etsy, Amazon and Walmart.

