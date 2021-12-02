Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

No. 25/2021

2 December 2021

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 4 November 2021, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 50m and a maximum of 120,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting Netcompany’s future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 December 2021.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 25 November 2021 to 1 December 2021:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 25-11-2021 4,000 709.49 2,837,960 26-11-2021 5,000 706.89 3,534,450 29-11-2021 2,000 704.67 1,409,340 30-11-2021 5,000 699.55 3,497,750 01-12-2021 2,000 702.03 1,404,060 Accumulated for the period 18,000 - 12,683,560 Accumulated under the programme 63,200 - 45,842,070

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Netcompany owns a total of 821,918 treasury shares corresponding to 1.64% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO +45 51 19 32 24 Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel +45 24 91 75 33

