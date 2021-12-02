SwamCam Awarded Best Technology Product for Pool Safety

SUFFERN, N.Y., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SwamCam’s AI enhanced drowning detection system and pool alarm was named “Best New Product - Outdoor Living” at the 2021 International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo in Dallas, Texas. The award was presented Thursday, November 18, after an onsite voting session. SwamCam was praised for its innovative technology that raises the bar for pool safety. The drowning detection system was celebrated for introducing a fresh, and much needed solution, in a largely stagnant category and was lauded for its ease of use and customizable app.



SwamCam’s detection system, enhanced by artificial intelligence and rich safety features, can prevent drowning by dramatically increasing the possible response time from the moment a child enters a pool area unexpectedly. The majority of products on the market are designed to only alert users once a human is already in the water, leaving very little time to take action. The SwamCam system uses proprietary AI enhanced software to detect if a pool environment is breached, and enables homeowners to remotely monitor their pool areas. SwamCam’s unique features that bolster safety are: Alarm notices inside the home, outside the home and remotely; an interactive camera/speaker system to speak to a child that breaches the pool area; backup communication in case of Wi-Fi outages and an integrated Wi-Fi extender/alarm to ensure Wi-Fi signal at the pool (patent pending).

According to the National Safety Council, drowning is a leading cause of unintentional death for young children. Approximately 69% of child drownings at residential pools occur when children were not expected to be at the pool. SwamCam’s core goals are to create high-functioning and robust safety and security products that will prevent accidents and save more lives.

Please visit www.theswamcam.com to learn more about this innovative technology. You may also contact us at (888) 679-2622 or info@theswamcam.com.