Enigmai, Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Will Participate in Telco 2021, Israel

Claymont, Delaware, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai Ltd., will participate in Telco 2021, Israel. Telco 2021 is the leading convention for the Call Centers industry in Israel. The convention will be led by Lior Lurye, Israel's pre-eminent leader in the field. This prestigious event is expected to be attended by Israel’s largest service providers in the Call-Centers industry.



Enigmai will have a presentation booth, in which they will present their Workforce Management platform, Enigmai Business Suite (EBS), which is specifically geared towards call centers. Enigmai's software solution for call-center scheduling and operations offers an easy-to-accomplish, “click of a button” functionality, allowing users to manage everything from forecasting, scheduling shifts and break management to quick and easy employee scheduling changes, including managing requests for time off and vacations. Enigmai helps their clients streamline their operations and scheduling issues with an all-in-one web-based solution that is feature-rich and easily integrated with all in-house software systems.

Mrs. Eital Muskal, VP of Strategy and Business Development for Enigmai, commented, “Everyone at Enigmai is excited about the upcoming convention. We will finally have an opportunity to meet with existing and potential customers in Israel face to face. After the success we had at the online webinar earlier this year, we are confident that face-to-face meetings with potential clients offering the ability for users to get their hands on our system will allow them to easily see the value-add we offer.”

Mr. Eliav Kling, CEO of Golden Star Enterprises, continued, “Conventions are an important part of Enigmai’s business. I am very happy with the progress Enigmai is making and I am confident that this convention will provide Enigmai opportunities for a great start to 2022. We are expecting fiscal 2022 to be a breakthrough year for Enigmai, capitalizing on the hard work the team has put into this project to position the company for great results in the coming year.”

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

