The report on the implementation of tender offer and the notification on the transaction in issuer’s securities of the person closely associated with person discharging managerial responsibilities

On 2 December 2021 AUGA group, AB (hereinafter, the “Company”) received a report from its shareholder Baltic Champs Group, UAB on the implementation of the tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of the Company from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and the notification on the transaction in issuer’s securities of the person closely associated with person discharging managerial responsibilities (attached).



Following implementation of the above tender offer, the Company gained the right to apply to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority regarding delisting of its shares from trading on the regulated market operated by the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The Company will inform separately when the respective request will be filed to this institution.

Attached:

1. Report on the implementation of tender offer, aimed at delisting of the shares of AUGA group, AB from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

2. Notification on the transaction in issuer’s securities of the person closely associated with person discharging managerial responsibilities.

CEO

Kęstutis Juščius

+370 5 233 5340

Attachments