Whitemarsh Cove in Orlando Joins Elite Alliance Family

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Alliance®, the leader in luxury fractional real estate consulting and sales, vacation home exchange, resort hospitality management, and vacation rental, announced Whitemarsh Cove, a Kingwood Residence Club in Orlando, Florida, as its newest partnership. The new private residence club rewards members with nine-bedroom luxury vacation homes, an astounding variety of golf, recreational and social privileges at internationally acclaimed Reunion Resort, and opportunity for financial returns. Members also receive access to other prestigious residence clubs and luxurious, professionally managed vacation homes at more than 120 of the world's most coveted destinations.

Elite Alliance Real Estate was chosen to structure a residence club that offers an optimal combination of personal vacation home enjoyment and potential rental income - without the worries, responsibilities, and financial burdens of absentee ownership. Members can enjoy vacation time with family and friends, send unaccompanied guests with full club privileges, and make designated time available for income. Rental marketing, reservations, payment collection, and concierge services are seamlessly managed by hospitality professionals for peace of mind.

"In addition, we are excited to introduce members to an expanding family of prestigious properties in premier domestic and international destinations through our exchange program," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance. He adds, "Through an Elite Alliance Exchange membership, members have access to a variety of vacations and traveling benefits even before their vacation home is completed."

Whitemarsh Cove offers large, modern villas with a bright, open floor plan, fully equipped kitchen, game room, home theater, Disney-themed kid's rooms, master suites, and private swimming pool. Each nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom home lies within a gated, secured enclave at Reunion's 2,300+ acres of pedestrian-friendly terrain. The residence club is a convenient base camp for families to explore Orlando's biggest attractions such as Walt Disney World theme parks. Guests can also relish in world-class amenities without ever having to leave the property.

Included with Whitemarsh Cove membership is access to Reunion Resort. Reunion offers three award-winning golf courses - the Palmer Course, Watson Course, and Nicklaus Course - water park, variety of swimming pools, including a rooftop pool with indoor-outdoor lounge, Clubhouse, and exquisite dining venues. Activities such as tennis, pickleball, miniature golf, and bocce ball, as well as bicycle rentals, playgrounds, and state-of-the-art fitness center, provide the perfect blend of high-end amenities, relaxation, and family fun.

In addition, the residence club concierge will have the members' favorite foods and beverages placed in their kitchens prior to arrival, schedule airport transportation, reserve tee times, purchase theme park tickets, make dinner reservations, and arrange daily housekeeping services if desired. The attentive club staff is dedicated to making every visit a worry-free vacation.

About Elite Alliance

Thirty years ago, Elite Alliance® Founder Steve Dering, created the world's first residence club at top-rated Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. This innovative, fractional ownership model, which increased accessibility for buyers and market size for developers, became the fastest-growing segment of the vacation home market. As Elite Alliance's portfolio of luxury residence clubs expanded, it introduced Elite Alliance Exchange, a program that allows owners to explore other coveted destinations at nominal expense. Elite Alliance Exchange quickly earned a reputation for first-class customer service in facilitating and coordinating exchange vacations. As a result, Elite Alliance Hospitality was created to provide robust hospitality and rental management services for residence clubs, hotels, and resorts that improve operational performance and client satisfaction.

Today, Elite Alliance continues to set the standard for excellence in fractional real estate consulting, vacation exchange, and hospitality management - always guided by a commitment to integrity and innovation.

For more information on Elite Alliance Real Estate, Hospitality and Exchange services, please visit www.elitealliance.com, or contact Rob Goodyear at rgoodyear@elitealliance.com or 214.393.2842.

About Whitemarsh Cove Residence Club

Whitemarsh Cove Residence Club rewards members with the enjoyment of luxurious new homes, an astounding variety of golf, recreational and social privileges, and an exceptional opportunity for attractive financial returns. The Whitemarsh homes are ideally located at acclaimed Reunion Resort, a meticulously planned golf community in the heart of America's most exciting family destination. Residence club ownership allows busy families to enjoy quality time together without the worries, responsibilities, and financial burdens of absentee ownership. Members can participate in the dynamic rental option that can minimize or completely offset the ongoing expenses associated with a luxury vacation home. The appeal and value are further enhanced by incorporating a Reunion Club membership into the residence club membership. It's a sensible, flexible, and carefree way to enjoy the personal and financial rewards of a vacation home.

Whitemarsh Cove will reward visitors with the ultimate resort lifestyle and exceed expectations.

For more information on Whitemarsh Cove Residence Club, please visit www.whitemarshcove.com.

