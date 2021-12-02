Alan Tudyk and Sarah Levy Star in Quarantine Comedy 'Distancing Socially,' Coming to Fandor Dec. 1

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that the quarantine comedy Distancing Socially from director Chris Blake is coming to the Company's indie streaming service Fandor, starting Dec. 1.

Distancing Socially features a top-tier cast of comedy veterans including Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien, Tucker and Dale vs Evil), Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), Andy Buckley (The Office), Rory Scovel (I Feel Pretty), and Jim O'Heir (Parks and Recreation), as well as stars Jessika Van, Melanie Chandra, and Connor Paolo (Gossip Girl).

As impressive as the cast is the film's innovative use of technology and remote filmmaking, allowing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring a hopeful, funny, and poignant story to screens in the midst of the lockdowns referenced throughout the film.

Composed of a series of comical vignettes that share a telecommunications application as a common thread, Distancing Socially focuses on loosely connected human interactions — from food delivery to family drama — taking place virtually across a world in lockdown.

This innovative comedy hails from the mind of award-winning screenwriter, producer, and director Chris Blake, also known as the director of the 2018 thriller All Light Will End, Blake's feature-length directorial debut starring Sarah Butler and Andy Buckley.

Distancing Socially marks the latest in a series of SVOD-exclusives for the indie streaming platform Fandor. Also available starting Dec. 1 is the multiple award-winning psychological thriller Into Schrödinger's Box, exploring the darker side of quarantine when a woman's loneliness and isolation causes her grip on reality to falter.

Distancing Socially will be available to stream on Fandor beginning Dec. 1 via web, iOS, Android, Roku, YouTube TV, and Amazon. To learn more, visit https://www.fandor.com/ .

About Cinedigm:

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

About Fandor:

Fandor streams thousands of handpicked, award-winning movies from around the world. With dozens of genres that include Hollywood classics, undiscovered gems, and the latest festival favorites, Fandor provides curated entertainment and original editorial offerings on desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, YouTube TV, and Amazon Prime. With a rapidly expanding library and innovative partnerships, Fandor's goal is to captivate and inspire a global community of movie lovers. Learn more at http://www.Fandor.com .

