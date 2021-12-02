Sovrn Adds Veteran Executives to Its Senior Leadership Team

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sovrn announced it has hired three new senior executives to the company's leadership team: Cammie Blais as Chief People Officer, Howard Kaushansky as head of Business and Corporate Development, and Carolyn Cox as General Counsel, adding further depth and operational expertise to equip the company for success as it continues to scale up in both the U.S. and internationally.

"As Sovrn pursues its next stage of growth, we are focused on assembling a strong senior leadership team to navigate market readiness with purpose," said Walter Knapp, CEO of Sovrn. "The addition of Cammie, Carolyn, and Howard will ensure we continue to mature our operational sophistication, capitalize on strategic mergers and acquisitions, support long-term product growth, and bring top talent to the company."

Based in the company's Boulder headquarters, Blais brings with her more than three decades of experience building high-performance human resource teams to enable successful company growth, including experience at DispatchHealth Denver and Connect for Health Colorado. She has a successful track record in strategic planning, organizational development, and transformational change combined with operational experience and financial systems, policies and processes. In her role with Sovrn, Blais is tasked with building an agile People operations infrastructure and strategy that keeps pace with the changes within the broader market and leading strategies and design approaches for diagnosing and enhancing organizational effectiveness and employee engagement. Blais has a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

"I am thrilled to join the Sovrn team," said Blais. "Throughout my career, I've had the honor to help organizations build high-performing teams and enable successful growth, and I am looking forward to bringing that experience to Sovrn."

Kaushansky, a serial entrepreneur with a proven track record of successful startup exits across big data analytics technology, including Umbria, Athene Software and Coral Systems, brings to the senior leadership team experience with new market creation, strategic partnership development and corporate strategy. At Sovrn, Kaushansky will drive the overall corporate development deal pipeline, identifying and closing acquisition opportunities and maximizing non-traditional revenue sources to support the company's vision for growth. Based in Sovrn's Boulder office, Kaushansky has a bachelor's degree from the University of California Los Angeles and his juris doctorate from the University of Southern California.

Cox, also based in Boulder, was most recently the executive vice president and general counsel for Alera Group where she directed the insurance firm's legal function, with a significant emphasis on M&A and strategic transactions. Her broad corporate experience includes executing sophisticated commercial transactions, overseeing corporate governance, creating critical compliance policies and procedures, and managing SEC and risk management matters. At Sovrn, Cox will lead strategic and tactical legal initiatives and will be responsible for managing Sovrn's corporate legal affairs, outside counsel and financing transactions, along with its commercial contracts and ensuring Sovrn's compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other applicable data privacy and security regulation. Cox has a bachelor's degree from Indiana University in Bloomington, IN and received her juris doctorate from Loyola University of Chicago School of Law.

"This is an exciting time to be joining a technology company like Sovrn," said Cox. "I am delighted to bring my skills to the team to help Sovrn successfully achieve its business goals."

About Sovrn

Sovrn provides products and services to thousands of online publishers to help them understand, operate and grow their business. Sovrn is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in New York, San Diego and London.

With thousands of customers deploying advertising, affiliate marketing, and data products across 40,000 websites, Sovrn reaches over 300 million active consumers across more than 11 billion pageviews every day. Sovrn has been a leader in online publisher technology since its founding and has been recognized by IAB, JICWEBS, and TAG for its role in combating fraud and promoting pro-transparency initiatives. Sovrn is dedicated to helping content creators do more of what they love, and less of what they don't. To learn more about Sovrn, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

