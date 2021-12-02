AMPLY Power partners with Pioneer Transportation to bring more electric-powered school buses to New York City

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMPLY Power today announced that Pioneer Transportation Corp ., a school bus company that transports over 40,000 students daily in New York City, has signed on as a Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) customer and will convert five of its existing diesel school buses to battery-operated electric power. Under the 5-year contract, signed in July 2021, AMPLY Power is installing and managing the charging infrastructure as well as overseeing end-to-end support operations for a fixed fee per kWh. The fleet is expected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2022.



“School bus operators like Pioneer Transportation play a crucial role in New York City’s transportation infrastructure. Decarbonizing these fleets is an important step toward meeting New York’s ambitious carbon emissions reduction targets,” said Vic Shao, AMPLY Power Founder and CEO. “Our service model and price-per-mile-driven billing structure enable simple and affordable electrification of even the largest and most active fleets, like those supporting the daily operations of the New York City school district, the largest school system in the U.S.”

AMPLY is collaborating with Con Edison, the electricity provider for the New York City metropolitan area, to establish a new, dedicated line-of-service for the converted battery electric buses (BEBs) stationed at Pioneer’s location in the Bronx, which will also host 5 level-2 (L2) chargers. Con Edison is granting incentives to offset the rates of the new charging infrastructure, which will be designed to avoid disruptive construction at Pioneer Transportation’s lot. AMPLY will provide comprehensive support services, including infrastructure maintenance and management, utility rate negotiation, charging strategy, and financing support. In addition, Pioneer Transportation is working with existing AMPLY Power partner UES (Unique Electric Solutions) to convert the buses from diesel to electric.

Neil Strahl, Pioneer Transportation President and CEO, said: “Pioneer Transportation has always been committed to safe and environmentally sustainable school busing. Our partnership with AMPLY Power is helping to make our transition to electric vehicles more accessible and affordable. We look forward to partnering with Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Administration in our drive to 2035 to make New York City the cleanest, safest mode of transportation for our school children and the city.”

Pioneer Transportation joins a growing list of bus operators and transportation contractors that recognize the efficiency and cost advantages of AMPLY’s CaaS approach to fleet electrification. These include New York City’s Logan Bus Company , which has partnered with AMPLY since 2020 to operate five electric school buses from its Brooklyn depot. Recently passed legislation, including a bill requiring all school buses to be powered by electric drive systems by 2035 , provides additional opportunity to build AMPLY’s presence in the market for BEB charging services in New York City. Globally, the market for electric buses could exceed $53 billion by 2027 , according to the research firm Global Market Insights.

About AMPLY Power

AMPLY Power is a comprehensive electric vehicle charging and energy management provider for fleets operating trucks, buses, vans and light-duty vehicles. Our intelligent charge management software, OMEGA™, optimizes charging for the lowest cost energy while offering improved resilience and reliability, all in a user-friendly dashboard. Paired with our Charging-as-a-Service model, our vehicle and charger agnostic approach allows us to handle all the details of charging a fleet’s EVs, guaranteeing performance and dramatically reducing upfront capital. To learn more about AMPLY, please visit www.amplypower.com or LinkedIn and follow @AMPLYpower on Twitter.

About Pioneer Transportation

For more than 50 years, Pioneer Transportation Corp. has been providing safe and reliable transportation to millions of New York City schoolchildren. Pioneer transports over 40,000 students per day, making safety our primary goal. We strive for perfection when it comes to transporting your children.

