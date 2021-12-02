InBC Appoints Jill Earthy as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jill Earthy has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer of InBC Investment Corp. (InBC) a newly created Crown corporation responsible for a $500-million strategic investment fund that will help B.C.-based businesses grow and diversify the economy.

“InBC is vital to stimulating innovation in B.C., creating family-supporting jobs, and building a resilient and sustainable economy that works for everyone,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “Jill is an accomplished leader in the investment, community and social sectors, and I’m confident that her experience in mentoring young women and future entrepreneurs will lead to meaningful partnerships with potential investors, businesses and communities, while establishing B.C. as a location of choice for investment and as a globally competitive low-carbon jurisdiction.”

Earthy will assume her new role effective mid-December. She has a diverse background in entrepreneurial leadership and supporting women-led businesses. Earthy is an accomplished entrepreneur who has a broad knowledge and understanding of the investment sector and deeply values diversity and inclusivity. Her educational background includes a psychology degree and an MBA with a focus on entrepreneurship.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining InBC as the CEO and look forward to achieving its mandate to position British Columbia as a front-runner in the innovation economy,” said Earthy. “InBC’s vision to create a world-class, sustainable and inclusive economic recovery for the province is inspiring and I am excited to have the opportunity to support B.C. businesses and entrepreneurs through this innovative new fund.”

Earthy is currently the Chief Executive Officer of WeBC (formerly Women’s Enterprise Centre) and former Chief Growth Officer of FrontFundr. She also serves on the boards of Sustainable Development Technology Canada and The Forum (formerly the Forum for Women Entrepreneurs). Earthy has been recognized by the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion as a Community Champion, by Business in Vancouver as an Influential Woman in Business, by WXN as one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada and by Vancouver Magazine as one of the Power 50.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to welcome Jill to InBC. She brings a wealth of experience as an influential organizational leader with proven success in building strong relationships with stakeholder groups,” said Christine Bergeron, board chair, InBC. “Her passion for empowering entrepreneurs coupled with her inspirational, visionary and compelling track record of supporting and helping new businesses grow will be a tremendous asset to InBC and the Province of B.C.”

Reporting to the Board of Directors, Earthy’s immediate priorities will include advancing the operational readiness of InBC and the appointment of the Chief Investment Officer and other key positions.

The announcement follows a comprehensive recruitment search over the last few months.

About InBC

InBC is a Crown corporation that manages and invests a $500 million strategic investment fund created by the Government of British Columbia. InBC will invest in high-growth potential businesses in B.C. to leverage investment from the private and public sectors to help businesses grow.

InBC has a triple bottom line investment mandate, aiming to consider people, the planet and profits. That means focusing on supporting start-ups that can achieve a financial return on investment; promote values that make life better for people in B.C. including job creation, advancing reconciliation with Indigenous people, and promoting diversity and inclusion; and establish B.C. as a globally competitive low-carbon jurisdiction.

InBC’s investments will:

be flexible and may include equity, preferred shares, convertible notes and other forms of financing.

be a patient source of capital for B.C. companies.

be guided by the social, economic and environmental policy objectives of the government.

support quality economic growth in B.C.

For more information on InBC, visit: https://www.inbcinvestment.ca/

For more information on BC’s Economic Recovery Plan, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/

For more information on the InBC legislation, visit: https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/complete/statreg/21013

