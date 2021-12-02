LiDAR Market to Hit US$ 4.1 Billion Revenue by 2027 | LiDAR Industry Size, Share and Forecast Analysis by AllTheResearch

Pleasanton, CA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “LiDAR Market Report 2021-2027” added by AllTheResearch is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis which contains current industry trends, revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which highlights the growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players (like Google Inc., Amazon Inc., IBM, Fitbit, Samsung Electronics, Huawei Technologies, Sony, etc.) in the LiDAR business. The market segmentation mentioned in this report mainly covers types, applications, & regions. Based on the extensive historical data a well thought out study on the estimated period for the good expansion of the LiDAR market globally is produced. The LiDAR Market size was valued at US$ 1.1 Billion in 20202 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7% for the forecast period ending 2027 reaching a Market value of US$ 4.1 Billion.

The leading LiDAR market vendors are increasingly investing in Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and driverless cars and thus creating new opportunities for small, versatile, and low-cost LiDAR systems. For instance, in October 2021, Kyocera Corporation, a Japanese multinational ceramic, and electronics manufacturer announced a set of innovations for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology. The increasing investments and innovations in the field of LiDAR systems are propelling the global LiDAR market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Findings:

Based on type, the aerial segment is estimated to dominate the market shares for global LiDAR market during forecast period.

Based on installation type, the ground-based LiDAR segment is holding the majority shares in 2020.

Based on the component, the Global Positioning System (GPS) segment held the largest market share in 2020 for global LiDAR market.

Based on technology, 4D LiDAR accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

Based on applications, the environment sector is holding a massive market segment in 2020 followed by engineering sector.

Based on end user industry, the defence and aerospace industry is estimated to grow with the significant market growth rate.

Based on regions, the North America region is anticipated to hold a dominant market share in the year 2027 in the LiDAR market analysis.

The key players operating in the global LiDAR market are: Google Inc., Amazon Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Fitbit Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Garmin Ltd., TomTom International B.V., Beijing SureStar Technology Co. Ltd., Motorola Mobility LLC, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., Sick AG, GeoKno, Teledyne Optech, Yellowscan, Trimble Navigation Limited, LeddarTech Inc., Innoviz Technologies Ltd., Vaisala, Phoenix LiDAR Systems, Quanergy Systems, Inc., Waymo LLC, AIRBORNE HYDROGRAPHY AB, FARO Technologies, Inc., GeoSLAM Ltd. (3D Laser Mapping), RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Aerometric Surveys, Lumibird Canada, LEOSPHERE SAS, Leica Geosystems Holdings AG, Ouster, Inc., Mira Solutions, Inc, Firmatek, LLC, and more

The Global LiDAR Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2027)

By Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2027) Ground-based LiDAR Airborne LiDAR

By Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2027) Laser Scanner Global Positioning System (GPS) Inertial Measurement Unit Others

By Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2027) 2D LiDAR 3D LiDAR 4D LiDAR

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2027) Environment Urban planning Meteorology Corridor mapping Engineering Exploration Cartography ADAS & driverless cars Others

By End-User Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2027) Forestry & Agriculture Civil Engineering Mining and Transportation. Defense & Aerospace Archaeology

Aerial Terrestrial Short-range Mobile



Report Customization:

Our dynamic and proprietary data-mining technology has given us the flexibility to maintain both precision and speed while delivering exclusive and custom insights to our clients.

We conduct customization of the Research data on all key fronts – Regional, Segment, Competitive landscape level. For every report-purchase, we offer 50 analyst-hours of free customization.

Research Objective LiDAR Market Research:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global LiDAR market.

To classify and forecast global LiDAR market based on the product, power type.

To identify drivers and challenges for global LiDAR market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships, etc., in the global LiDAR market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the global LiDAR market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global LiDAR market.

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:



Introduction Technology and Regulatory Landscape for LiDAR LiDAR Market Pricing Analysis LiDAR Market by Type LiDAR Market by Installation Type LiDAR Market by Component LiDAR Market by Technology LiDAR Market by Application LiDAR Market by End-User Industry Regional Analysis Key Strategic Insights Key Market Trends / Recent Developments Competitive Scenario Key Global Players

Benefits of Purchasing LiDAR Market Reports:

Analyst Support: Ask a professional analyst to resolve your question before or after purchasing the report.

Ask a professional analyst to resolve your question before or after purchasing the report. Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and customizes your reports.

Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and customizes your reports. Unmatched expertise: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports. Guaranteed Quality: Focuses on the quality and accuracy of the report.

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of recent news developments and investments:

In June 2021, Quanergy, a developer of next-generation solid-state LiDAR sensors announced its plan to go public with the merger with blank check company CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. The combined entity is to be named Quanergy Systems, Inc. and is expected to elevate Quanergy's position as a leading LiDAR provider.

In February 2021, Aurora, an autonomous vehicle company, announced its successful acquisition of OURS Technology, a Silicon Valley VC-backed startup founded by PhDs from UC Berkeley ASPIRE lab. The acquisition is expected to accelerate Aurora’s development to build LiDAR chips to intensify the production of self-driving trucks.

In December 2020, Ouster, Inc., provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for automotive industries, smart infrastructure, and robotics among others along with Colonnade Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company announced their merger agreement. The merger is aimed to improve the development and manufacturing Ouster’s high-performance digital lidar sensors to accelerate digital lidar’s adoption and rapid scale across end user markets.

