NACB’s 2021 2nd Annual Social Equity Summit- RACE FORWARD: THE FUTURE OF SOCIAL EQUITY

New York, NY, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB) has announced the lineup for its 2021 Social Equity Summit. The summit will be held on the EmergeCanna platform on Thursday, December 9, 2021, with the first panel session starting at 9:00 am PST and will conclude with the sixth and final panel ending at 3:50 PM PST. While attending the summit is free to all, we encourage a donation of $10 per registrant; a portion of all proceeds will be donated to Cannabis Doing Good. You may register by clicking here.

“We’re in a race to undo the harms of cannabis prohibition and to ensure that the cannabis industry is one of the most diverse. Our second annual virtual summit opens this conversation to all and surfaces many diverse viewpoints and perspectives so we can learn from each other and improve the industry overall,” said Gina Kranwinkel, President and CEO of NACB.

Following is the line-up of social equity sessions to be presented by cannabis industry experts:

9:00am-9:50 PST - Ending The War on Drugs: Today’s Solutions Come From Our Past

Despite the data, many in America still do not recognize the harm done to communities of color by the War on Drugs. Studies continue to show that specific communities have been disproportionately impacted economically and socially by cannabis prohibition. This panel will share a brief history of the War on Drugs- particularly cannabis prohibition- in the US and explore why cities and states cannot move forward successfully with social equity programs without understanding the long-lasting, traumatic impact of unfairly enforced cannabis regulations.

Moderator: Kelly Perez, Co-Founder Co-CEO, Cannabis Doing Good

1. Lanese Martin, Executive Director, The Hood Incubator

2. Jennifer Lujan, Sr. Director of Social Impact/Momentum, Eaze

3. Timothy Fair, Founding Partner, Vermont Cannabis Solutions

10:00am-10:50 PST - The Aftermath of Incarceration: Out of Prison But Never Free

The label “felon” is a life sentence for those convicted of cannabis-related, non-violent, offenses. In fact, its enduring, restrictive effect can be more devastating than prison itself. Hear powerful testimony from two women about their life experiences dealing with their incarceration and the devastating effects on their life once they were released from prison. It’s important to discuss that while the cannabis industry is winning the battle to get people out of prison, we’re losing the war on the aftermath of incarceration.

Moderator: Gina Kranwinkel, President/CEO, NACB

1. Stephanie Shepard, Development Associate, Last Prisoner Project

2. Nichole West, Director of Operations, LB Atlantis

11:00am – 11:50 PST - Race Forward: A Look at the Future of Social Equity Programs

It’s been less than five years since the first state cannabis social equity program began, and the learning curve has been steep. Experts on this panel will uncover lessons learned by social equity program trailblazers as well as innovations some of the newest social equity programs have incorporated. One vital trend we’ll discuss: State social equity programs are expanding their focus to include ensuring not only are social equity candidates empowered in their programs, but that disproportionately impacted communities are starting to see new financial investment.

Moderator: Mark Gorman, EVP Chief of Government Relations, NACB

1. David Scherr, General Council Vermont Cannabis Control Board

2. Tahir Johnson, Director, Social Equity and Inclusion – United States Cannabis Council

3. Tom Nolasco, Director of Legal & Strategic Initiatives- NACB

LUNCH/GIVEAWAYS

12:00-1:00 PST – lunch on your own but open line for discussions and giveaways during this session – giveaways include:

1:00pm – 1:50 PST - Minority-Focused Associations in Cannabis: Ready With Real Help

Many associations within the cannabis industry are expanding their programs to include a significant focus on minorities and various ways to work towards an equitable market for all. As catalysts for cannabis industry growth, many associations are ready to provide funding and a wide range of other serious assists for BIPOC and social equity applicants. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about the range of resources available to help you, or those you know who need assistance, travel the path to success in cannabis.

Moderator: Courtney Mathis, CEO Cannabis Doing Good

1. Lanese Martin, Executive Director, The Hood Incubator

2. Ernest Toney, Founder, BIPOCANN

3. Amber Littlejohn, Executive Director, Minority Cannabis Business Association

2:00pm – 2:50 pm PST - The Journey of Social Equity Licensees: Stories from the Front Lines

Feedback on this session was so positive last year that we’re bringing it back in 2021! Hear from a fresh panel of social equity licensees about their journeys, the struggles, and the wins, and equally important, what they want to see changed. This session is your chance to increase your understanding about the difficulties and challenges these licensees have faced and continue to face in the cannabis industry and in their everyday lives.

Moderator: Zachary Tyson, Co-Founder, Mr. Z Craft Cannabis

1. Ebony Andersen, COO & Managing Partner, Josephine & Billie’s

2. Devin Alexander, CEO, Rolling Releaf

3. Chris Fevry, CEO & Co-Founder, Your Green Package

4. Marne Madison, Executive Director, Exit Now

3:00pm- 3:50 PST - DEI in the Cannabis Workplace: Opportunities for Unlimited Potential

Increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace continues to be one of the most focused on ways to create inclusion for all – even if embracing change can present significant challenges to overcome hurdles. Companies that have embraced DEI help every employee show up to work as who they are without any fear – which fosters engagement, contributions, innovation, job satisfaction and other tangibles that can lead to increased revenues. What mistakes can existing and emerging cannabis companies avoid, and why is now the most critical time to make DEI a priority in cannabis workplaces? Experts on this panel will invite you into a thought-provoking dialogue about what must happen so that all DEI candidates receive the opportunity of consideration for employment – and how to remove any stigmas and unconscious biases in hiring and in the workplace. We will also discuss how to make employees feel comfortable, empowered, included, and ready to be a contributing and recognized vital part of their organization.

Moderator: Geoffrey Gallegos, Research Attorney, NACB

1. Dr. Paloma Lehfeldt, Senior Director of Clinical Science and Partnerships and Chair of Diversity Equity and Inclusion Council, Goodness Growth Holdings

2. Christine De La Rosa, CEO & Co-Founder, The People’s Eco System

3. Nichole Upshaw, Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Jushi Holdings

About the National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB): The National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB) is one of the first self-regulatory organizations in the cannabis industry whose mission is to advance the industry by building consensus around best practices, promoting business responsibility and demonstrating to regulators what transparent and responsible regulations should look like. Compliance with NACB national standards is required for ongoing membership in the NACB.