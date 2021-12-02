Von’s Locker Provides Free Vision Care Appointments for Uninsured Denver Children in Partnership with Adventure Vision

DENVER, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Von Miller may be calling Los Angeles home for now, but Von’s Vision continues to serve children here in Denver. The Von’s Locker program, in partnership with Adventure Vision, has appointments available on December 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2021 for uninsured children. Eye exams have never been more important for kids than in the digital learning environment that accelerated in 2020. In addition, we know that many children lost their insurance due to family job changes and the pandemic, so the gap between those with state-sponsored coverage like Medicaid and privately insured people has grown.



“Access to care is an ongoing issue that our partnership with Von’s Vision works to resolve. No child should go without the care they need to be successful in life and in the classroom. By hosting Von’s Locker appointments at our practices, we also provide a vision home for kids and make sure that they get follow up and ongoing care they need,” Dr. Michael Pharris, Optometric Clinical Director, Adventure Vision

Parents can call one of the practices listed below to request an appointment.

December 8 & 9, 2021 – Adventure Vision, 6695 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO 80214; 720-805-9370

December 15 & 16, 2021 – Adventure Vision, 1407 W. 84th Ave., Suite 8, Denver, CO 80260; 720-909-3611

Upcoming Von’s Locker Days: https://kidsdentalvisioncare.com/partners/vons-vision

About Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics

Every kid deserves great care and that’s why Adventure is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure has been helping children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive. Learn more at https://kidsdentalvisioncare.com/

About Von’s Vision

Founded in 2013, Von’s Vision is the personal charity of Broncos Linebacker Von Miller. The mission of Von’s Vision is to provide low-income Denver children with the eye care and corrective eyewear they need to be their best in the classroom and in life. For more information, visit https://www.vonmiller.org/