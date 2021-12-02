Cycling Power Meters Market size worth $ 556.13 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 4.78% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Cycling Power Meters Market ” By Mounting (Hub Based, Bottom Bracket Based, Chaining Based, Pedal Based, and Crank Arm Based), By Application (Sports Bicycle, Road Bicycle, and Mountain Bicycle), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cycling Power Meters Market size was valued at USD 370.88 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 556.13 Million by 2028, at a long-term CAGR of 4.78%from 2021 to 2028.





Global Cycling Power Meters Market Overview

A cycling power meter refers to a device mounted on the bicycle that is used to measure the power output of a rider to the bicycle. The measurement of power output gives a way to directly measure fitness. A cycling power meter is primarily used by athletes and coaches to monitor and improve performance using watts as the key metric. A complete power meter system has two parts including the measurement device itself and a handlebar-mounted ‘head unit’ which reads the current power and stores ride data for later analysis. A typical cycling power meter uses strain gauges to measure the torque applied and to calculate power. This system is mostly used in training as a tool for analyzing the quantity of the workout. Power meters help to measure how hard you’re working it enables you to train very precisely and to measure your progress. The power meter can be classified on the basis of application and mounting type. The mounting type can be segregated into crank or spider, pedals, bottom bracket, freehub, and chain. The three basic styles of a power meter are pedal-based, crank-based, and hub-(wheel)-based.

Over the past couple of decades, various factors are driving the growth of the global Cycling Power Meters market, such as growing passion among professional cyclists and sports persons to monitor data and upsurging awareness among the people about the health benefits associated with the use of bicycles. This has ultimately escalated the demand for Cycling Power Meters across the globe. In addition to this, the launch of advanced cycling power meters and advancement and development from cycling power meter manufacturers will create substantial opportunities for the Cycling Power Meters over the forecasted period. However, lack of dedicated cycling tracks and minimal awareness across different users from the developing and underdeveloped region are some of the factors which might hinder the cycling power Meters market growth.





Key Developments

Shimano signed as the official Drivetrain, Brake and Drive Unit Partner of the Enduro World Series (EWS) and the all-new EWS-E.

SRAM has acquired PowerTapfrom Saris, inclusive of their entire line-up of power meters (wheel hubs, pedals, and chainrings)





Key Players

The major players in the market are SHIMANO INC., SRAM LLC, Garmin Ltd., Favero Electronics, Stages Cycling, and many others.





Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cycling Power Meters Market On the basis of Mounting, Application, and Geography.

Cycling Power Meters Market, By Mounting Hub Based Bottom Bracket Based Chaining Based Pedal Based Crank Arm Based







Cycling Power Meters Market, By Application Sports Bicycle Road Bicycle Mountain Bicycle







Cycling Power Meters Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America







