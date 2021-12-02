Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 11/2021 - Decisions at the Annual General Meeting 2021

English Danish

Today, 2 December 2021, Coloplast A/S held its Annual General Meeting, at which the following resolutions were adopted:

The annual report for the financial year 2020/21 was approved.

Distribution of year-end dividend of DKK 14.00 per share of nominally DKK 1 was approved. In addition to the interim dividend of DKK 5.00 per share of nominally DKK 1 paid out in connection with Coloplast A/S’ half-year result, this brings the total dividend paid for the year to DKK 19.00 per share of nominally DKK 1.

The remuneration report for the financial year 2020/21 was approved.

The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2021/22 was approved.

The updated remuneration policy as proposed by the Board of Directors was approved.

Lars Søren Rasmussen, Niels Peter Louis-Hansen, Carsten Hellmann, Jette Nygaard-Andersen and Marianne Wiinholt were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Annette Brüls was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected.

Immediately after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Lars Søren Rasmussen as Chairman and Niels Peter Louis-Hansen as Deputy Chairman. In addition to the members of the Board of Directors elected at the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors consists of three members elected by the employees: Thomas Barfod, Nikolaj Kyhe Gundersen and Roland Vendelbo Pedersen. ﻿









Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care and Interventional Urology. We operate globally and employ about 12,500 employees.

