AppSwarm to Launch NFT Marketplace to Support Growing Metaverse

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are a digital asset that links ownership to unique physical or digital items, such as works of art, real estate, music, or videos.

NFTs are influencing the growth of the Metaverse, which is a new virtual reality (VR) that interacts with other humans to play games, conduct business, socialize, and shop.

Virtual Real Estate

NFTs are coming to serve as the deed to a ‘virtual’ property as well as the key—allowing the owner exclusive access to enter that location in the Metaverse, and the ability to grant access to others.

The company will explore potential real estate investment opportunities within several Metaverse platforms such as Decentraland, which is a decentralized 3D virtual reality platform that consists of parcels of land.

Event Ticketing and Access

NFT-controlled access could span a range of use cases, including VIP access to real-life events such as conventions and festivals as well as those occurring within the Metaverse. The company will explore numerous opportunities in developing NFTs for the purpose of accessing special events ranging from music festivals, movies, investor conferences, or local venues.

NFT Marketplace

AppSwarm will also launch its own NFT marketplace to allow users to create, buy, and sell their own NFT projects in auctions.

Like OpenSeas, the company will explore launching NFT marketplaces supporting numerous blockchain protocols such as Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and NFTify.

Metaverse Services

In its goal to develop Web 3.0, which is built upon the core concepts of decentralization, openness, and greater user utility, the company will launch Metaverse services to allow smaller companies a solution to virtually showcase their products, hold live conferences, or as a means for shareholder communication.

A more detailed report on our Metaverse project is expected to be released shortly.

For updates on this project please register at https://tulsalabs.io/investors/

