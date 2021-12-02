Baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera Partners with EFI in New Graphic Arts Vocational Education Program

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. is collaborating with the Mariano Rivera Foundation to support a substantial printing training program for underserved minority youth. The Foundation, led by Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera, is providing in-depth, hands-on technology training for high-demand graphic arts and imaging technology jobs. EFI is providing financial and technology training support to the Foundation as it further expands its efforts to provide youth with a path into solid careers.

The Foundation’s new graphic arts industry-sponsored activities began earlier this year with a training program in Gainesville, Florida, and will continue its activities through a new Mariano Rivera Foundation center to be built in New Rochelle, N.Y.

“We are excited to partner with EFI and print industry leaders who believe in equipping the next generation, especially those who are marginalized and have limited access to resources,” said Rivera. “Together we can change the trajectory of students across the nation, creating opportunities for a better future.”

Rivera will discuss both his career and his work with his Foundation in a special presentation at Connect 2022, EFI’s annual users conference taking place Jan. 17-21 at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort. His January 19 keynote session will look at the motivation and drive in a career that led him to becoming MLB’s all-time saves leader, as well as examine the equally strong faith and perseverance guiding his Foundation into its mission.

During Connect, several leading print industry media organizations, including NAPCO Media – A PRINTING United Alliance Organization and WhatTheyThink, are aiding as co-sponsors in EFI’s financial support initiative for the Foundation. An EFI reseller partner, New York City-based IT solutions and managed print services provider Atlantic Tomorrow’s Office, is also supporting the Foundation’s efforts. And, Connect attendees can join the effort by participating in a silent memorabilia auction taking place at the conference.

Real-world job preparation for in-demand careers

Rivera’s initial vision to offer digital print design and IT vocational training aligns with the purpose of the Foundation he co-founded with his wife, Clara – creating a reality where each child is afforded an opportunity to see beyond their circumstances and discover new ways to confidently create a better life.

The Foundation’s new print education and mentorship offerings focus on skills needed to prepare young people for careers in the MFP service technician, design and print production fields.

Created in 1998, the Foundation provides young people with life skills and educational opportunities that prepare them to succeed in life. The future 40,000 square foot New Rochelle facility will mark the Foundation’s journey toward a community-centered hub for youth training efforts in multiple industries.

The Foundation’s activities reflect a longstanding, important calling for Rivera, a Panamanian American pitching legend of the New York Yankees who, upon his 2013 retirement as Major League Baseball’s all-time saves leader, remarked, “I would love to be remembered as a player who was always there for others.”

“The Mariano Rivera Foundation is providing a pathway to attract new, skilled talent sorely needed in the print and imaging industry with skills training and mentorship,” said Frank Mallozzi, EFI’s chief revenue officer. “Mariano is the definition of ‘closer,’ a professional who gets it done no matter the obstacles. Given his dedication, commitment and drive for success, we are excited to support the important work he and Clara are doing to help underserved minority youth get on a path to win in life.”

For more information about the Mariano Rivera Foundation, visit: marianorivera.com. For more information on, or to register for, the EFI Connect conference, visit www.efi.com/connect.

