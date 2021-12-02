PCA Announces 2021 Energy and Environment Award Winners

Washington, D.C., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portland Cement Association (PCA) announced the winners of the 2021 Energy and Environment (E&E) Awards, recognizing outstanding environmental and community relations efforts that go above and beyond what is required. Submissions from plants across the U.S. were evaluated and recognized for environmental efforts completed in 2020.



“America’s cement manufacturers continue to focus on researching and developing new and innovative ways to reduce environmental footprint,” said PCA President and CEO Michael Ireland. “These accomplishments and industry commitment to carbon neutrality across the entire value chain demonstrate PCA members dedication to energy efficiency and a more sustainable future.”



Recognized as the Winner for Energy Efficiency:

CalPortland — Mojave Cement Plant, Mojave, California

The CalPortland Mojave Cement Plant energy team has been active in modifying and upgrading their vertical roller mill (VRM). Intent on increasing the energy efficiency of the VRM, a recent upgrade was performed on the mill separator and the addition of a supervisory process control system. Additional testing led the team to address the potential of mill overflow and shutdown by adding additional modifications including a bottom hopper cone on each of the cyclones and a replacement of the mill fan housing.

To learn more, please visit: www.cement.org/awards/2021-energy-and-environment-award-winners.

About CalPortland

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Glendora, California. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com .

About PCA

The Portland Cement Association (PCA), founded in 1916, is the premier policy, research, education, and market intelligence organization serving America’s cement manufacturers. PCA members represent the majority of U.S. cement production capacity, having facilities across the country. The association promotes safety, sustainability, and innovation in all aspects of construction, fosters continuous improvement in cement manufacturing and distribution, promoting economic growth and sound infrastructure investment. For more information, visit www.cement.org.

