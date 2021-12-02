Seattle Hockey Fans: Be Merry, Bright and Vaccinated this Holiday Season

Seattle, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premera Blue Cross, the Seattle Kraken and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health are joining forces to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. This is part of a shared effort by the three organizations to remove barriers to accessing vaccines within the communities they serve.

“Being vaccinated is our country’s best defense for defeating the pandemic,” said Chad Murphy, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer at Premera Blue Cross. “We are excited to partner with the Kraken and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health to keep our community strong and healthy this holiday season.”

The first clinic will be held between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Kraken Community Iceplex, 10601 5th Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125. Participants will also enjoy a visit with Santa, giveaways for the whole family, fun activities and much more.

Everyone five years of age and older is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also endorsed booster shots for all U.S. adults 18 years and older. Booster shots are recommended six months after the last dose in the Pfizer or Moderna series, and two months after the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

“We are proud to work with our partners at the Kraken and Premera to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine at our new clinic location in Northgate, especially now that all fully vaccinated individuals 18 and over should get a COVID booster. As we start to see a new variant heading into the holiday season, it’s more important than ever for everyone age five and older get the vaccine, if they haven’t already, to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community,” said Chris Baliga, MD, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

The vaccine is free, and appointments are required, which can be booked at https://www.chifranciscan.org/krakenvaccination. Pharmacists will be administering both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the clinic. Medical professionals will be on site during the clinic to answer any questions about the vaccine and its side effects.

For anyone who is booking an appointment for a booster, be sure to bring your original vaccination card to your appointment. If you no longer have your vaccine card, or did not receive one, contact the vaccination site where you received your first dose or the Washington State Department of Health.

Participants will have the opportunity to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the next vaccine clinic on Dec. 29.

Supporting this clinic is part of Premera’s long-standing efforts to ensure equitable COVID-19 vaccine access, specifically for communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Premera has hosted similar clinics around Washington, including at its Mountlake Terrace, Wash., campus, and contributed $150,000 to the All in WA Vaccine Equity Initiative.

About Premera Blue Cross

Premera Blue Cross is a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, providing comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to more than 2.5 million people, from individuals to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit www.premera.com.

About Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's newest franchise, set to play their inaugural season in 2021-2022 at Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, developed by Oak View Group. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia content and the latest hires.



About Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is an integrated health system serving the Puget Sound region of Washington state, offering access to some of the country's most prestigious experts and hospitals that are internationally known for superior quality. With a team of 18,000 team members, including nearly 5,000 employed physicians and affiliated providers, we unite the brightest health care minds in the region to provide world-class clinical excellence at 11 hospitals and nearly 300 sites of care throughout the Puget Sound area. We are proud to be the home of Bailey-Boushay House, the first skilled-nursing and outpatient chronic care management program in the United States designed specifically to meet the needs of people with HIV/AIDS, and Benaroya Research Institute, which is internationally recognized for autoimmune disease research. We embrace our community's uniquely vibrant, active culture by providing holistic, personalized and patient-centered care. We are committed to caring for the most vulnerable in our communities, including the poor and underserved, providing more than $300 million in community benefit – free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health was formed in 2021 by bringing together two leading health systems in Washington state. Our family of hospitals includes Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle; St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor; St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood; St. Elizabeth Hospital, Enumclaw; St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way; St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma; St. Michael Medical Center, Silverdale and Bremerton; St. Anne Hospital, Burien; Rehabilitation Hospital, Tacoma; and Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital, Tacoma. Learn more at www.vmfh.org.