Confia Announces Financial Services Partnership with Eaze Momentum Business Accelerator

Cannabis Industry’s Premier Technology Resource for Financial Services & Compliance Partners With Eaze’s Award-Winning Momentum Program to Offer Affordable Banking Access





Irvine, CA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Confia (“Confia” or the “Company”), the leading technology platform for financial compliance, B2B/B2C transactions, and secure banking services designed for the cannabis industry, announced today that the Company will partner with Eaze’s Momentum business accelerator as the preferred financial services provider for the program’s participants and alumni.

Launched in 2019, and now accepting applicants for its third class, Momentum cultivates the growth and success of underrepresented cannabis business founders by providing access to grants, education, and capital. Participants enrolled in the program receive a $50,000 grant, a 12-week business development program led by industry experts, and support from Eaze’s business, marketing, legal, and PR resources. After the 12-week program, participants pitch their businesses to industry-defining investors for the opportunity to raise additional funds.

“We’re thrilled to support Momentum and give back to the cannabis community by helping underrepresented founders access hard-to-find financial services,” said Confia Founder and CEO Mark Lozzi. “We are working to elevate deserving small businesses and leaders who have faced inequality and provide them with compliant and affordable financial services. This is an exciting opportunity to create a thriving ecosystem of trust for entrepreneurs building their businesses.”

“Accessing capital and banking is a perennial challenge for cannabis entrepreneurs,” said Jennifer Lujan, Eaze’s Director of Social Impact. “Confia’s support for underrepresented founders will help Momentum participants grow and succeed. We welcome Confia to the Momentum family and thank them for their generosity.”

Under the partnership’s terms, Confia will provide Momentum participants and alumni with preferred banking terms, access to financial planning resources, and banking fees of just $250 per month. In addition, Confia will financially sponsor Momentum’s grant program and host financial services workshops throughout the year.

Qualification requirements to apply for the Eaze Momentum program can be found at eaze.com/momentum.

Launched in 2021, Confia’s platform takes care of all the complex compliance requirements in real time - benefitting both businesses and consumers. Confia is also currently expanding to the East Coast market with the goal of assisting cannabis businesses (and consumers) in newly operating medical and adult-use states looking to scale their operations.

For more information on Confia and to learn about the platform, visit https://www.confia.io/

About Confia

Confia, operating as the dba for PointChain, is a financial transaction platform that offers the cannabis industry digital bank-like and cash management services, bill pay, unlimited B2B payments, API-powered payment solutions that service both businesses and the consumer, and lending solutions. Confia processes payments in real time, and the platform contains ongoing compliance features and offers trusted relationships with other member companies and clients. To learn more, visit www.confia.io.

About Eaze

Eaze delivers good with the goods. As the nation’s largest cannabis delivery marketplace, we bring enjoyment and convenience to our customers, break down barriers to access, and cultivate community in everything we do. With nearly eight million cannabis deliveries to date, we are committed to creating a more diverse and sustainable industry through our Momentum business accelerator and Social Equity Partners Program. www.eaze.com.

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

858-264-6600

pointchain@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com