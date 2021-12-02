CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: 2021 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

French English

Montrouge, 2 December 2021

2021 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

The capital increase of Crédit Agricole S.A. reserved for employees and former employees1 of the Crédit Agricole Group (ACR 2021 under its French acronym), with the subscription period running from 8 to 22 October 2021, was completed definitively on 2 December 2021. In total, 26,484 employees, in France and 17 other countries, subscribed for €205.6 million.

The investment scheme proposed a subscription price that included a 20% rebate on the share price. The issue and delivery of the new shares took place on this date.

The number of shares created by this capital increase is 21,556,100, bringing the total share capital of Crédit Agricole S.A. to 3,113,575,5912.

1employees with a minimum of three months' service in France and in 17 other countries, as well as retired former employees, will retain their assets in their PEE (plan d'épargne entreprise — company savings plan) in France

2 including shares related to the ordinary share buyback programs of Crédit Agricole S.A announced on June 9th and October 4th 2021

