Moore Kuehn Encourages ASPC, ROG, DRNA, and VG Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Alpha Capital Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: ASPC)

Alpha Capital has agreed to merge with Semantix. Under the proposed transaction, Alpha Capital shareholders will own only 23.2% of the combined company.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG)

Rogers has agreed to merge with DuPont. Under the proposed transaction, Rogers shareholders will receive $277.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Rogers’ board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Corporation (NASDAQ: DRNA)

Dicerna has agreed to merge with Novo Nordisk. Under the proposed transaction, Dicerna shareholders will receive $38.25 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Dicerna’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG)

Vonage has agreed to merge with Ericsson. Under the proposed transaction, Vonage shareholders will receive $21.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Vonage’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

