Ethernet Switch Market Reaches New All-Time High in 3Q21, According to 650 Group

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released report by 650 Group, a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets, indicates that the Ethernet Switch Market grew nearly 5% Y/Y in 3Q21 to nearly $9.0 B. The report also revealed significant regional differences in vendor performance with many records set.



"The Ethernet Switch market hit record levels in 3Q21 as vendors were able to overcome supply constraints and pass on costs to customers," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "Supply chain control remains key to 2022 results as Hyperscalers ramp 400 Gbps and the market braces for record CAPEX growth from the Cloud. In campus switching, price increases implemented in early 2021 helped the market reach new record highs. For 2022, we expect continued strength across almost all segments of Ethernet Switching.”

The Quarterly Ethernet Switch report also indicates that the top four campus switch vendors after Cisco in North America were HPE Aruba, Extreme, Ubiquiti, and Juniper. The top three branded data center switch vendors after Cisco in North America were Arista, Juniper, and Dell. The report highlights how business size, vertical exposure, and hyperscaler adoption drove vendor performance in 2Q21. Future reports will include Network-as-a-Service and 1.6 Tbps.

The Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share in the Ethernet Switch market. The report covers Modular, Fixed Managed, Smart Switching, White Box, Disaggregation, and other segmentation as well as the following port speeds: 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, 5.0 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, 100 Gbps, 200 Gbps, 400 Gbps, 800 Gbps, and 1.6 Tbps.

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies.

