Moore Kuehn Encourages GDP, STXB, BLTS, and FSWA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum has agreed to merge with Paloma Partners. Under the proposed transaction, Goodrich Petroleum shareholders will receive $23.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Goodrich Petroleum’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB)

STXB has agreed to merge with Simmons. Under the proposed transaction, STXB shareholders will receive in the aggregate 18,325,000 shares of Simmons common stock, and holders of STXB stock options and warrants will receive cash payments.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BLTS)

Bright Lights has agreed to merge with Manscaped. Under the proposed transaction, Bright Lights shareholders will own only 18.5% of the combined company.

First Sound Bank (OTC:FSWA)

First Sound Bank has agreed to merge with BM Technologies. Under the proposed transaction, First Sound Bank shareholders will receive $7.22 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether First Sound Bank’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

