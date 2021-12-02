Momentive Recognized by Great Place to Work® as One of the Best Workplaces for Parents™ in 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), an agile experience management company (formerly SurveyMonkey), today was honored by Great Place to Work® as one of this year's Best Workplaces for Parents ™. Based on real feedback from more than 6 million U.S. employees, Momentive was named one of the best workplaces for parents in 2021, celebrating the company’s focus on creating a stand-out employee experience where everyone can do their best work.



“We are so grateful to be recognized in this list. It’s an incredible testament to our people and their dedication, especially during this era of transition,” said Becky Cantieri, chief people officer of Momentive. “Understanding how our employees think and feel is deeply rooted in our culture and aspirations as a leadership team. As people everywhere reconsider what they want and need to excel at work, it’s critical that we ask the tough questions to shape better experiences. We’re very proud to see that our employees feel a sense of belonging and that our solutions empower our customers to build the same employee-centric culture at their companies.”

“Congratulations to Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents™,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “The pandemic presented parents with unique challenges that impacted their work- and home-lives. But these companies paid close attention to the experiences of their working parents and ensured that they didn’t have to choose between a thriving career and being present for their children.”

Among the key reasons that Momentive was selected in the ranking, its employees cited*:

97% say that workplace facilities at Momentive contribute to a good working environment

97% say that when they join Momentive, they are made to feel welcome

96% say that management at Momentive is honest and ethical in its business practices

95% feel they’re able to take time off from work at Momentive when they think it's necessary

93% feel they’re given the resources and equipment to do their job at Momentive



The analysis focused on parents' feedback, analyzing how their workplace experiences compare to those of their non-parent colleagues and determining whether their job level, race/ethnicity or any other personal characteristic changed the level of support they received as a working parent. Each company’s parental leave, adoption, flexible schedule, childcare, and dependent health care benefits were also considered.

In 2021, Momentive was also named in Inc. Magazine's Best-Led Company list and recognized as a top-rated company for work-life balance and employee happiness by Comparably Awards . Additionally, Momentive was ranked by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area in 2020, an indication of the company’s efforts to understand and engage employees to attract and retain key talent.

*Source: Great Place to Work® 2019 U.S. National Employee Engagement Study.

About Momentive

Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV - formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including GetFeedback , SurveyMonkey , and Momentive brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai .

About the Best Workplaces for Parents™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Parents ™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 6 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 50 responses from parents. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Read the full methodology . To get on this list next year, start here .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .