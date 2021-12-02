Andes RISC-V Superscalar Multicore A(X)45MP and Vector Processor NX27V Upgrade Their Spec. and Performance

San Jose , Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology Corporation(TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, today announces its superscalar multicore AndesCore 45MP family and the first commercial RISC-V vector processor IP, AndesCore NX27V, upgrade their spec and performance.

The 8-stage superscalar multiprocessor A(X)45MP was announced one year ago. It supports up to four cores and is equipped with DSP, single/double precision FPU (floating-point unit), and Linux-capable Memory Management Unit. Compared with the previous versions, the upgraded 32-bit A45MP and 64-bit AX45MP deliver up to 3x memory bandwidth while raising the floating-point performance by over 20% as measured by Whetstone benchmark. The latency for Level-1 Cache miss and Level-2 Cache hit is reduced by half and it leads to the outstanding 3.4 SPECint2006/GHz performance. In addition, the upgrade also includes RISC-V trace interface and debug spec.



The NX27V, supporting the RISC-V Vector Extension (RVV) spec v1.0-rc1, is upgraded with full configurations of 128-bit to 512-bit VLEN/SIMD/MEM. For vector data types, the NX27V now implements FP16 to FP64 and Int8 to Int64 as well as Andes-enhanced BF16 and Int4 for optimized AI data representations. The NX27V contains a scalar unit and an Out-of-Order Vector Processing Unit (VPU) with a dedicated interface called Streaming Port to efficiently exchange a large amount of data between NX27V registers and an external hardware engine. The NX27V comes with standard development tools and optimized RVV compute libraries. OpenCL™ with integrated LLVM compiler is available to enable parallel programming on heterogeneous architecture using multiple NX27V processors and a host processor such as the AX45MP. With the all 512-bit configuration, the NX27V can achieve over 98x speedup comparing with pure C program and 66% higher performance for MobileNet-v1 benchmark than the all 256-bit configuration. The NX27V targets the applications with large volumes of data such as AI, AR/VR, computer vision, cryptography, and multimedia.



“The 45-series families are welcomed by the market since introduced last year. They are used in diversified applications, ranging from high-end MCU, video processing, WiFi 7, 5G base station, AI accelerators, to enterprise-grade storage devices. We are excited that the newly upgraded A(X)45MP with enhanced memory subsystem and optimized FPU can deliver prominent performance to address a wider range of applications. The industrial leading NX27V vector processor just got another award, the EDA & IP Product Award from EE Times (Nov. 16). It has been adopted by nearly 10 customer projects, targeting cloud accelerators with manycore architecture. In this release, NX27V provides a wider range of configurations to cover a variety of performance/area choices,” said Andes President and CTO Dr. Charlie Su. “Together with the complete software development environment and libraries support, A(X)45MP and NX27V are ready to serve more high-performance applications from the edge to the cloud.”

A(X)45MP and NX27V are available for licensing now. Please visit http://www.andestech.com/ for details or contact Andes sales at sales@andestech.com for more information.