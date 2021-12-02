ProjectManager and PMI Host Free Virtual Panel on “Mastering the Hybrid World of Work” on Dec. 7th

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProjectManager and PMI are hosting a free virtual panel on “Mastering the Hybrid World of Work,” with insights on adapting project management processes to hybrid work environments to keep productivity and team engagement high regardless of location, work style or unique role. Register for this free virtual panel here .



This live panel webinar will address key questions, such as:

What are the biggest challenges in project and work management today?

How does a hybrid work environment exacerbate those challenges and what is the business impact?

How can teams adapt their project management processes to overcome those obstacles?

What technologies are available to help expedite that transformation?

Speakers include:

Andy Jordan PMP, Founder and president of Roffensian Consulting, has deep experience in managing high profile, business critical projects for many organizations, along with leading project management offices. Andy has a reputation for building, rescuing and improving the project management function.



Stephanie Ray, VP of Product for ProjectManager, is responsible for guiding the roadmap of the company’s hybrid work management solutions. Stephanie has over 15 years experience leading innovative cross-platform content products, co-founded two magazines and was on the launch team of several mobile app products.

Shawn Dickerson, VP of Marketing for ProjectManager, is a passionate evangelist of the benefits of hybrid work management. With more than 20 years in high-tech marketing--and the last decade in the PPM and CWM spaces--Shawn brings a deep understanding of the challenges team members face in prioritizing, planning and delivering their best work.

About ProjectManager

ProjectManager is an award-winning SaaS project and work management software solution that supports the unique needs of hybrid teams. By uniting team members in different locations, with varying work styles and unique roles, in one solution, ProjectManager enables faster delivery, better resource management and more engaged workers. ProjectManager is simple enough for anyone to use, yet powerful enough for managers to make data-driven decisions, and for businesses to manage projects of all levels of complexity. Organizations such as NASA, Avis and the University of Washington rely on its software to manage their teams, their projects, and do amazing things together. To learn more, visit www.projectmanager.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

