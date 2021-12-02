Legum & Norman Resorts Division Hosts Charity Golf Tournament

Ocean City, MD, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa company, and its resorts division recently hosted its 10th annual golf tournament benefitting Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

The event was held at Glen Riddle Golf Club in Ocean City, MD. The club features two 18-hole championship courses and a beautiful clubhouse that was formerly the main stable building of the famous Riddle Farm, which produced championship racehorses Man O’War, War Admiral, and Sea Biscuit. Legum & Norman team members, local vendors, and client board members attended the and enjoyed tournament play and an opportunity to network.

“Legum & Norman thanks our event sponsors and all those who participated in this year’s golf tournament to support Associa Cares,” stated Marc McCoy, Legum & Norman president. “As always, we are honored to play a role in supporting the work that Associa Cares does for communities across the country in the face of natural disaster and crisis. We look forward to continued opportunities to work with our clients and business partners to support Associa Cares again in the future.”

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares has provided assistance to more than 3,000 families and has distributed more than $4 million to those in need since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

To like Associa Cares on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/associacares/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

