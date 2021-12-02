One World Universe, Inc. Announces Sandbox LAND Purchase Schedule and Meetings Update

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via New MediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has purchased and will continue to add as many as 1 dozen LAND blocks over the next week for its newly created subsidiary Meta Universe Holding Corp.



The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel assets and gaming experiences on the blockchain. The Sandbox Metaverse comprises a map made up of 166,464 LANDS. LAND owners can host contests and events, stake (SAND) to earn and customize assets, monetize assets and experiences, vote in the Metaverse governance, play games that you or others create, and more.

The Metaverse continues to take the crypto world by storm with its amazing technology that enables users’ imagination to come to life. The Sandbox (SAND), a blockchain-based virtual network, rocks the crypto space with its aggressive performance in the market. In detail, it records a 24-hour growth rate of over 24%, with a trading volume of more than $6 billion in the past 24 hours. Indeed, this uptrend position of SAND keeps attracting investors globally including One World Universe.

Furthermore, the SAND network continues to develop its platform and provide new use cases to all its users in the network. SAND and other land developers are offering exclusive NFTs to all its community participants. These events can be a factor to be considered in the ever-growing ecosystem of the Sandbox.

Meanwhile, the Sandbox is also popular among Hollywood celebrities. The famous rapper Snoop Dogg is one of the icons in the celebrity industry who trusted in the technology of SAND. Today, Snoop Dogg revealed his LAND where he plans to perform concerts in the Metaverse of the SAND network, where he can freely design the virtual world based to his liking. To see an example of what Snoop Dogg has created on his land plots, visit http://youtu.be/WD38OueA5zk

“We are in the process of our land grab. Many famous companies such as Atari, Adidas, Binance, Smurfs, CareBears, Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT owners, Snoop Dogg, YouTuber BitBoy Crypto and other whales have bought up large blocks of land and we also have hopes of being a player in this industry. We will continue to accumulate land as opportunity allows us to. Our team had 2 great meetings yesterday where both parties want to work with us. Besides the 2 additional acquisitions to be announced this month, we may be able to add 2 more metaverse related businesses also including more land assets to our newly formed subsidiary,” stated Jerry Craig, CEO of One World Universe.

Management stresses that the real estate side of the Metaverse is just the first asset/business that will be under the new created Metaverse corporation. The team is still in negotiations with other exciting Metaverse projects that may result in joint ventures that will also be apart of the new holding company. Again, based on the success of our newly formed subsidiary, the company could possibly spin out this business in 2022 as its own publicly traded entity where OWUV shareholders will receive shares of the new stock as a dividend.

As mentioned in their previous release, the month of December will be a busy one as the company plans the announcement of 2 additional acquisitions, along with updates on the MVP movie, the Global Security Transport company and “multiple” additions (more LAND and PROJECTS) to the new Metaverse Holding company including the development of OneWorldMetaverse.com. Management has positioned themselves to expand upon their holdings to add value to both the company and its shareholders which has included the gifting of $1.5M and the plans to repurchase 5 million shares on the open market by year end.

For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com .

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office