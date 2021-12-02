Islandsbanki hf.: Conclusion of covered bond offering

English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of covered bonds. Total demand amounted to ISK 7,360m.

The non-index linked series ISB CB 27 was sold for an amount of ISK 340m at a yield of 4.12%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 1.880m with a yield ranging from 4.12% - 4.20%. The Bank is selling previously issued own bonds. The total nominal amount issued in the series is ISK 43,840m.

The index linked series ISB CBI 28 was sold for an amount of ISK 2,580m at a yield of 0.02%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 5.480m with a yield ranging from 0.00% - 0.10%. The Bank is also issuing ISK 5,000m of the series for its own use. Following the tap issuance, the total nominal amount issued will be ISK 36,200m.

In connection with the auction, holders of the series ISB CBI 22 were offered to sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the series ISB CBI 22 was predefined at 103.340. The Bank buys back a nominal amount of ISK 1,220m in the series.