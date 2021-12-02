Atari: Results of the Ordinary & Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on November 30, 2021

English French

Results of the Ordinary & Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on November 30, 2021

Paris, December 2, 2021 – The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Atari S.A. was held on November 30, 2021, chaired by Wade Rosen, Chairman & CEO and the main shareholder of Atari SA.

According to the tabulation and counting of votes performed by Caceis Corporate Trust on behalf of Atari, 981 shareholders were represented, holding 77,148,299 shares and 77,157,728 voting rights of the 306,027,429 shares entitled to vote, or a quorum of 25.21%, thus over a quarter of the capital entitled to vote.

The General Meeting was the occasion for Wade Rosen, Chairman & CEO, Philippe Mularski, CFO and Manfred Mantschev, head of the Blockchain division to present the new strategy of the Group, to comment in front of the attending shareholders on the results of the Group for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and to answer questions asked during the meeting.

All the resolutions necessary for the proper functioning of the Company were approved.

Resolutions N°7 and N°18 were rejected. In particular, the Company has acknowledged the negative opinion expressed by the shareholders concerning resolution N°. 7 relating to the elements of compensation of Mr. Frédéric Chesnais, former executive officer of the Company, in connection with his mandate of Chief Executive Officer (Directeur Général) for the financial year ending March 31, 2021. The Board of Directors of the Company will meet within a reasonable period of time in order for the Company to draw the consequences of this negative vote, in accordance with the provisions of Article L.22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code.

Wade Rosen concluded the meeting by thanking the shareholders for their loyalty and their trust.

The full results of the votes and the presentation made to the shareholders are available on the website www.atari-investisseurs.fr

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/ . Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO Calyptus - Marie Calleux

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 - atari@calyptus.net

Attachment