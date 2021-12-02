Trex® Elevates Outdoor Spaces of HGTV® Dream Home 2022

WINCHESTER, Va., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With pristine natural beauty and a relaxed way of life that celebrates all things local—from farm fresh food to area artisans—Warren, Vermont, is a tucked-away vacation and skiing destination treasured by residents and outdoor enthusiasts alike. It is also the setting for the HGTV® Dream Home 2022. Overlooking the picturesque Mad River Valley, the luxury cabin features two levels of spectacular outdoor living space, fitted with outdoor living products from Trex®, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing.



Complementing the upscale aesthetic of the lodge-inspired home, the outdoor spaces are designed to make the most of the breathtaking vistas. Created with high-performance, low-maintenance Trex decking, each inviting area offers the beauty of wood without the time-consuming upkeep, so homeowners can spend more time taking in the mountain air and views.

“This year’s HGTV Dream Home pays homage to the naturally rich New England landscape with its modern cabin styling and Trex’s eco-friendly outdoor living products,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex Company. “Each of the outdoor spaces—two upper decks and an open-air living room on the ground level—were thoughtfully designed with Trex products to be as effortless in their style as they are in their upkeep to maximize relaxation with minimal maintenance.”

High-Performance Decking Delivers Upscale Aesthetic

Industry-leading Trex Transcend® decking brings an elevated aesthetic to all of the outdoor living spaces of the HGTV Dream Home 2022. To complement the home’s contemporary design, Spiced Rum, a rich shade of brown from the Transcend Tropicals collection, was chosen by designer Brian Patrick Flynn for the deck surfaces due to its deep, warm hue and understated style.

Trex Transcend decking delivers the beauty of natural wood without the environmental impacts or laborious upkeep. Unlike wood, it resists fading, staining, scratching and mold – and won’t rot, warp, crack or splinter. Maintenance is hassle-free with no sanding, staining or painting required, and food and drink spills wash off easily with just soap and water. Plus, the entire high-performance Trex composite decking portfolio is manufactured from 95% recycled content, including a mix of reclaimed wood and polyethylene plastic film, making it a product choice that feels as good as it looks.

Further enhancing their visual appeal and safety, each deck was installed using the Trex® Hideaway Hidden Fastening System. Fasteners attach discretely between the deck boards leaving a smooth, seamless surface free of any visible nails and screws.

Sophisticated Railing as Spectacular as the Views

Trex Signature® Railing in Charcoal Black with clear glass panels delivers sleek, modern sophistication and the superior strength of aluminum for stability and safety, all while optimizing the property’s scenic sightlines. Durable powder-coating ensures the railing will retain its color, resist corrosion and be ultra-easy to clean and maintain. And, true to Trex’s eco-friendly legacy, the aluminum used to manufacture Trex Signature is made from 50 percent recycled aluminum and is a 100 percent recyclable, renewable resource.

Lighting that Enhances Usability, Tranquility and Sustainability

Incorporated into both the decking and railing, Trex® Deck Lighting™ adds ambiance and safety to the home’s outdoor spaces while extending their usability and enjoyment well past sunset. Trex post cap lights accent the railing with warm white light for a touch of coziness, while recessed deck lights are seamlessly integrated into the floor boards to assist with wayfinding after dark. Additionally, these energy-efficient, low-voltage LED lights are extremely durable, weatherproof, and cool to the touch, making them safe for children and pets.

Elevation that Defies the Elements

No matter what the New England winters may bring, residents of the HGTV Dream Home 2022 will be able to step outside without worry thanks to Trex® RainEscape®, which allowed for the addition of a ground-level open-air living room. Using a network of troughs and downspouts, this revolutionary deck drainage system installs above the joists to divert water away from a two-story deck and protect the substructure from water penetration and deterioration. By keeping the area beneath the deck dry, it also makes it usable for storage or as additional living space. In this case, designers combined upholstered furnishings, modern recessed lighting and a half-wall with a built-in electric fireplace to create a comfortable and cozy retreat that can be used all year long.

HGTV Dream Home 2022 Giveaway

One lucky person will have the opportunity to get the keys to the HGTV Dream Home 2022 as part of a grand prize package. Starting December 28, 2021 through February 17, 2022, HGTV viewers can enter daily at HGTV.com for their chance to win. Eligible U.S. residents can log on to HGTV.com for full details and the official rules. The winner will be announced in April 2022.

For more information on the Trex outdoor living products featured in the HGTV Dream Home 2022, visit Trex.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies and to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/trex-company/), Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About Trex ® RainEscape ®

Trex® RainEscape® products are manufactured and sold by IBP, LLC, under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc. Product warranties are provided by the manufacturer.

About the HGTV Dream Home 2022 Giveaway

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the U.S., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends at 5 p.m. ET on 2/17/2022. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. For full official rules, prize disclosures, and to enter, visit HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome. Main Sponsor: Scripps Networks, LLC d/b/a Home & Garden Television, and affiliate of Discovery, Inc.

HGTV, HGTV Dream Home, HGTV Dream Home Giveaway and their associated logos are trademarks of Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates. All rights reserved. Photos © 2021 Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates. All rights reserved.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ede1d915-59df-42f5-8c3a-07cacfe3018f