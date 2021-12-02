Cryptosphere NFT Completes Sold-Out NFT Pre-Sale

Sydney, Australia, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Cryptosphere NFT, an up-and-coming NFT, and gaming platform has just concluded its pre-sale. The event saw the community buy the entire lot of 500 NFTs, which were available only for whitelisted members.

Additionally, Cryptosphere NFT is preparing for the imminent public sale. The event will take place on December 4th, and it will put forward 500 NFTs more. These are the remaining NFTs from the total of 1,000 tokens the team initially minted. Also, this time, anyone who wants to join can purchase the project’s proprietary non-fungible tokens.

Cryptosphere NFT uses transparent features and trustability to build a loyal community around it. The team will consult all token holders regarding upcoming projects. For instance, the holders can vote on future project initiatives, which they will access free of charge.

Also, Cryptosphere aims to reward those who join the project and stay on for the journey. These rewards will include weekly giveaways and free minting on future projects. Furthermore, the platform will give back to holders 10% of all launch sales and 20% of secondary sales. Lastly, additional rewards include future NFT drops, random ETH sent to wallets, and physical items like AR posters and merchandise.

One of Cryptosphere’s most promising features is its immersion into augmented reality (AR). For instance, the platform will send buyers an AR digital file of their NFT. Additionally, anyone who buys 3 NFTs or more will receive a physical AR poster. Most importantly, deliveries are available worldwide.

About Cryptosphere NFT

Cryptosphere NFT is a new presence in the gaming and NFT market. Its roadmap involves building a growing community around its multiplayer game. Also, its members will fight for weekly prizes and become eligible for airdrops.

The Cryptosphere NFT team is available at:

Cryptosphere NFT Website

Cryptosphere NFT Twitter

Cryptosphere NFT Discord



