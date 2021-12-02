3DX Industries Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Event

Seattle, WA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- 3DX Industries Inc. (DDDX) (the “Company” or “3DX”), a state of the art additive and subtractive manufacturer, announces its Annual Shareholder Meeting and Information Event will be hosted in Ferndale, WA on Wednesday June 8th, 2022.



3DX Industries shareholder meeting will be hosted by Roger Janssen, President & CEO and Nicholas Coriano, VP & Board Member at 3DX Industries, Inc. Topics will include the company’s past 12 months and a look into the next 12-24 months of the company’s business plan.

“We are committed to transparency and full disclosure as a reporting public company,” said Mr. Coriano. “As we move forward, 3DX will host an annual event for shareholders to showcase our management, machines, and holdings in a fun, interactive, engaging environment.”

“We are inviting all shareholders to take the trip to Ferndale, WA and spend time with the company’s management at our shareholder meeting in June. We understand that COVID-19 may change future plans for travel, but we are excited to host our shareholders at this event,” stated Mr. Janssen.

The meeting will be streamed on teleconference and several social media sites. Further information related to the event will be announced in the new year.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D plastic printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

Safe Harbor 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

For additional information please contact:

3DX Industries, Inc.

6920 Salashan Parkway Suite D-101

Ferndale WA 98248

Telephone: 360-366-8858

Email: info@3dxindustries.com

For company news visit OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DDDX/news

3DX Industries, Inc. website can be found at www.3dxindustries.com .

