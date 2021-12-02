Special Olympics Florida Celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities with Race for Inclusion’s Statewide Virtual Fundraising Event

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Special Olympics Florida announced a three-day, statewide fundraising event to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (December 3).



The three-day Virtual Race for Inclusion runs from December 3 through December 5 and is part of Special Olympics Florida’s broader Race for Inclusion campaign, a months-long effort that has featured races and events across the state. In addition to raising money to support the athletes of Special Olympics Florida, the Race for Inclusion seeks to create communities of respect and acceptance for people with intellectual disabilities.

The Virtual Race for Inclusion invites supporters everywhere to choose an activity and do it to support the athletes of Special Olympics Florida. Participants can run, walk, bike, jump rope, whatever works for them!

For those who’d like to be part of an in-person event, Special Olympics Florida has three final Race for Inclusion races taking place on December 4 in Milton, Tallahassee, and Gainesville. Go to raceforinclusion.org to register. Race for Inclusion donations can be made until December 15.

The Race for Inclusion is a collection of local and regional fundraisers that take place throughout the year to support the nearly 60,000 athletes served by Special Olympics Florida. Its ultimate goal is to ensure that people with intellectual disabilities are treated with respect and dignity and given the opportunities they deserve.

Special Olympics Florida’s mission of providing year-round sports training, competition, and health services to children and adults with intellectual disabilities seamlessly aligns with what the International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrates. For nearly 30 years, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities has promoted the rights and well-being of people with disabilities in all spheres of society and development.

Along with the Race for Inclusion’s impressive roster of Inclusion Ambassadors , which includes professional golf, basketball, football and other athletes and players, and Athlete Ambassadors , including Special Olympics Florida athlete and the first person with Down Syndrome to complete an Ironman Chris Nikic, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava are also showing support and have shared messages of support for the cause.

Participants can register for their local Race for Inclusion race and submit donations at www.raceforinclusion.org , with the option of participating virtually as well.

For more information on Special Olympics Florida, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org .

About Special Olympics Florida

Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training, competition, and health services to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers, as a means to achieve physical fitness, self-esteem, socialization skills, and the life skills necessary to be productive, respected, and contributing members of their communities. To learn more, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org .

Media Contact:

April Evans

Uproar PR for Special Olympics Florida

aevans@uproarpr.com