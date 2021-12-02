Suna Solutions Expands Global Presence

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suna Solutions (Suna), a human capital management company is pleased to announce the expansion of their partnership with EPG Group (EPG). EPG is a leading provider of global Human Resources and Payroll Services powered by their HCM platform, Expedo. The partnership establishes Suna's global expansion to provide sourcing, recruiting and payroll service opportunities all within a compliant technology platform.

"Our relationship with EPG provides proven industry best practices to the human capital management equation," said Michael Larkins, President of Suna Solutions. "Suna's international footprint expansion allows us to keep pace with our growing clients."

EPG's focus on maximizing efficiencies provides full visibility into each employee and their lifecycle history under one ecosystem. The cost-effective technology enables Suna's existing and future clients with the ability to expand internationally with rapid deployment of staff through easily implemented and scalable solutions. The vendor-neutral system integrates easily with existing API third parties minimizing disruption in existing or transitioning programs. Clients will have real time data at their fingertips with insight into the performance of each program and employee. This new partnership provides global mobility to their entire contingent workforce across domestic and international markets.

"In our current labor market, it is essential to develop partnerships with businesses that complement one another," said Amy Diehl, EPG's Chief Operating Officer, AMER. "Our scalable solutions grant insight and control of multiple programs with a focus on compliance and best practices," states Diehl.

The managed Payroll Service features provide the foundation to ensure accurate, efficient, and compliant in-country solutions with ongoing workforce recommendations regarding global market trends and legislative requirements. This unified employee experience provides the same user journey for an entire workforce from recruitment and onboarding to payroll services. Since the implementation of the partnership, Suna has expanded into 5 countries with plans to reach 14 countries by the end of 2022.

If you have any questions regarding this partnership or Suna's human capital management services, please contact (415) 713.7587.

About Suna Solutions

Headquartered in San Diego with office locations throughout the U.S., Suna Solutions is a leading provider of human capital management that specialize in Direct Hire, Temporary Staffing, Payroll Service and Workforce Management Solutions. For more information, please call 888.223.4788 or visit www.suna.com.

About EPG Group

EPG Group is headquartered in Sydney, Australia with offices throughout APAC, EMEA, and the U.S. EPG offers global HR and Payroll Services, Staffing solutions, both permanent and contingent, and Migration Services, all powered by the Expedo HCM technology platform. With local processing bureaus, in-country expertise and leading technology, EPG assures employment compliance across multiple jurisdictions, position types, industries and pay regime complexities. For more information, please visit www.epgstaffing.co/epg-group.

