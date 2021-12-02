GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES DAVID TOLLESON AS SENIOR ADVISOR STRATEGIC ALLIANCES

Denver, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL), welcomes David Tolleson as Senior Advisor Strategic Alliances. David will oversee GLOBAL’s Membership Programs, the award-winning Down Syndrome WorldTM magazine, and multiple existing and new strategic alliances.

“We are excited to have David join our executive team,” says Michelle Sie Whitten, GLOBAL president & CEO. “GLOBAL has so many joint projects with the NDSC that he can seamlessly help us manage, and his thoughtful and kind leadership in the Down syndrome community will help us deliver on our mission to improve the lives of the amazing people with Down syndrome who we serve.”

Tolleson comes to GLOBAL with nearly two decades of experience as the Executive Director at the National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC) where he oversaw the growth and quality of the NDSC Annual Convention, the Rural Outreach Program, the Sibling Toolkit, the Prenatal Testing Pamphlet collaboration with GLOBAL, and is a founding contributor to the NIH Down Syndrome Consortium among other initiatives.

“I am excited and honored to join Michelle and the GLOBAL team, and to be able to continue to support our Down syndrome community in a meaningful way,” says Tolleson. “Having worked closely with the GLOBAL team over the years, I am confident that my experience will help to build strategies to deliver GLOBAL’s important goals, strengthen our community engagement, and support self-advocates to live longer and healthier lives.

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,000 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 100 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal Testing and Information about Down Syndrome, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome World TM . Global also organizes the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world.

