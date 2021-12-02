CareSource Forms Alliance to Serve Mississippi Medicaid Members

DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized non-profit managed care organization, announced today an alliance with TrueCare to serve Mississippi Medicaid members. TrueCare intends to bid to serve members who are part of the Mississippi Coordinated Access Network (MississippiCAN) and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) when the request for qualifications is released by the state.

TrueCare offers a unique structure that leverages CareSource’s 30+ years of Medicaid managed health plan experience and strength as a national leader in quality and operational excellence while also bringing the local clinical expertise of TrueCare’s more than 60 hospitals and health systems to the table. This approach drives value as the providers are invested in delivering positive health outcomes at the point of care for vulnerable Mississippians, while also effectively managing costs.

Together the alliance brings a compelling offering that includes:

A track record of operational excellence that creates a seamless experience for members, providers and the state

Unmatched accountability to provide cost effective and quality care for Mississippians

Innovative programs and services to improve health outcomes for key focus areas such as maternal and infant health, behavioral health and chronic disease management

A localized approach that promotes best practices of healthy living and health equity

Tailored health care solutions that will strengthen family engagement in care and improve health literacy

CareSource is a recognized health care innovator and has been a pioneer in tackling critical issues around social determinants of health, which have a major impact on people’s health, well-being and quality of life. With a unique member-centric focus, the organization has developed transformative market-tested programs that put the member first. At the heart of the organization’s work is its focus on partnering with community-based organizations.

“As a non-profit organization, we focus on our members and the communities we serve, not shareholders,” said Erhardt Preitauer, President & CEO, CareSource. “With TrueCare, we have an opportunity to be an innovative, sustainable partner to the state that will make a lasting difference in the health and well-being of Mississippians while driving better quality and outcomes.”

TrueCare’s sole mission is to improve the health of Mississippians by leveraging local physician experience to inform decision-making, aligning incentives, using data more effectively and reducing friction between the delivery and financing of health care. And by doing so, TrueCare will change the way health care is delivered in Mississippi.

“TrueCare is pleased to enter into a strategic alliance with CareSource, a nonprofit organization that shares our values and goals of providing high quality care to Mississippi members and high quality services to Mississippi providers,” said TrueCare Board Chairman Chuck Reece. “We are looking forward to partnering with the Mississippi Division of Medicaid to make a meaningful difference for Mississippians and to be good stewards of Mississippi taxpayer dollars.”

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans and offers a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource is also a partner in CareSource PASSE, which has been approved as a new option for the Provider-Led Arkansas Shared Savings Entity (PASSE) Program for Arkansans with complex behavioral health and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members.

About TrueCare

TrueCare is a nonprofit, provider-sponsored health plan (PSHP) owned by nearly 60 Mississippi hospitals and health systems throughout the state and supported by CareSource’s 30+ years of managed health plan experience. TrueCare is a mission-driven organization, dedicated to serving Medicaid managed care recipients. TrueCare is dedicated to improving the Medicaid managed care delivery system in collaboration with the Division of Medicaid. TrueCare creates innovation through a financially superior provider and payer alliance that will improve the health and well-being of vulnerable Mississippians.

