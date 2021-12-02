Delta, Emirates, EVA and Qatar Awarded 2022 APEX Passenger Choice Awards®

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The winners for the 2022 APEX Passenger Choice Awards® (PCAs) were announced at the APEX/IFSA Awards Ceremony, during APEX EXPO, the industry's first major in-person event of the year. The ‎PCAs recognize the top airlines in seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, ‎entertainment, and Wi-Fi, as rated by their passengers. ‎

APEX once again partnered with TripIt® from Concur®, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app, to gather anonymous passenger feedback based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights for the honor. For the 2022 Awards, nearly one million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale. On the same screen, passengers were given the opportunity to provide anonymous ratings in five subcategories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi. The single-screen rating allows airline passengers to easily rate their flight in less than 15 seconds.

THE 2022 RECIPIENTS ARE:

Qatar: APEX Passenger Choice Award® for Best Seat Comfort

Emirates: APEX Passenger Choice Award® for Best Entertainment

EVA: APEX Passenger Choice Award® for Best Cabin Service

Delta Air Lines: APEX Passenger Choice Award® for Best Wi-Fi

Qatar Airways: APEX/IFSA Passenger Choice Award® for Best Food & Beverage

"There is nothing airlines take more seriously than direct feedback from their passengers, which is why the validated, verified, and certified APEX Passenger Choice Awards are the highest honor to the airlines receiving them," said APEX/IFSA CEO Dr. Joe Leader.

Other awards given out during the evening include the Official Airline Ratings™, World Class, APEX/IFSA Awards and Health & Safety. Individuals were also recognized during the evening. Turkish Airline's Chairman of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee, İlker Aycı, was honored with the APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement, and SpiceJet Limited, took home the APEX Newcomer Award.

