BLUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION PARTNERS WITH ZEST AI

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union is excited to announce a new partnership with Zest AI. When the integration with Zest is complete in 2022, Zest will offer enhanced, automated credit decisions which help increase credit availability and decrease loan approval wait times.

“This promising partnership with Zest will help all of our members get more from Blue,” says Jason Buchanan, Chief Credit and Risk Officer with Blue Federal Credit Union. “It will also drive member inclusion because it will provide a more accurate picture of loan risk. This, in turn, will allow Blue to say yes to more members with more confidence.”

The partnership has been in development over the past few months with Zest AI. The search for a service provider started after Blue identified pain points for existing members as well as opportunities for digital growth. Zest was selected because it will enable the credit union to augment its underwriting capabilities to make faster credit decisions, increase loan approvals, and help realize members' pathways to possibilities while supporting their financial goals.

“We’re excited to partner with Blue and help it move to the forefront of credit union innovators,” says Mike de Vere, CEO of Zest AI. “A Zest-built model gives the Blue team transparency, control, and a faster and more accurate decision that approves more members. Blue’s investment in Zest is really an investment in its community and its members.”

Zest AI, a registered Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), has helped more credit unions and banks switch to AI-driven lending than any other player in the financial industry. Zest was also selected as an honoree in Fast Company’s inaugural 2021 Next Big Things in Tech Awards. The awards recognize the companies and technologies that promise to redefine their industries and create a positive impact for consumers, businesses, and society. Blue plans on growing the relationship with Zest into 2022.

