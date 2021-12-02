AIRLINES FROM AROUND THE WORLD GATHER IN-PERSON AT APEX/IFSA EXPO TO RECEIVE THE 2022 APEX FOUR/FIVE STAR OFFICIAL AIRLINE RATINGS™ HONORS

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in nearly two years, airlines from around the globe gathered together for the announcement of the industry's most anticipated recognition, the APEX Official Airline Ratings™.

The honors were announced during the APEX/IFSA Awards Ceremony at APEX/IFSA EXPO, the first major in-person industry event of the year. The event was sponsored in part by CineSend, gategroup and Thales and hosted by APEX/IFSA CEO, Joe Leader.

The 2022 APEX Official Airline Ratings™ recognizes airlines in four categories:

Global Airlines

Major Airlines

Regional Airlines

Low Cost Carriers

"APEX is proud to have originated the Official Airline Ratings awards based entirely on verified passenger feedback. The airlines honored this year did not just take passengers from one destination to another, they provided experiences that made them feel safe to take to the skies again, and APEX couldn't be prouder to honor these airlines for their dedication."

The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ were created based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX's partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app. For the 2022 Awards, nearly one million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale. The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ were independently certified by a professional external auditing company.

Other awards given out during the APEX/IFSA Awards Ceremony include the Passenger Choice Awards®, World Class, APEX/IFSA Awards, and Health & Safety. Individuals were also recognized during the evening. Turkish Airline's Chairman of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee, İlker Aycı, was honored with the APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement, and SpiceJet Limited, took home the APEX Newcomer Award. For more information about and photos of all the awards given out during the APEX/IFSA Award Ceremony, please visit apex.aero, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and sign up for the APEX Daily Experience e-newsletter.

FOUR AND FIVE STAR RECIPIENTS OF THE 2022 OFFICIAL AIRLINE RATINGS™

(All Listed in Alphabetical Order)

FIVE STAR GLOBAL

Aeroflot Russian Airlines

Aeroméxico

Air Canada

American Airlines

China Airlines

Delta Air Lines

El Al

Emirates

Etihad Airways

EVA Air

Japan Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Korean Air

Lufthansa German Airlines

Qatar Airways

Saudia

Singapore Airlines

SWISS

Turkish Airlines

United Airlines

Virgin Atlantic

Xiamen Airlines

FIVE STAR MAJOR

Air Astana

Air Tahiti Nui

Alaska Airlines

Avianca

Gulf Air

Hawaiian Airlines

JetBlue Airways

Middle East Airlines

Oman Air

FIVE STAR REGIONAL

JSX

FOUR STAR GLOBAL ‎

Air China

Air France

British Airways

LATAM Airlines Group

Malaysia Airlines

SAS

TAP Portugal

FOUR STAR MAJOR ‎

Brussels Airlines

Caribbean Airlines

Fiji Airways

Philippine Airlines

Royal Brunei Airlines

SriLankan Airlines

FOUR STAR REGIONAL ‎

Aeroméxico Connect

FOUR STAR LOW COST CARRIERS

Air Arabia

Allegiant Air

Eurowings

Frontier Airlines

GOL

Norwegian

Scoot

Southwest Airlines

Spirit Airlines

WestJet

